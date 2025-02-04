"This snail looking thing is op" - Community reacts to overpowered soldier Nessies in Apex Legends

Several items, including all Materias, were reintroduced with the Lunar Rebirth Collection Event in Apex Legends. These Materias can grant various effects to the players using them, such as extra damage, HP regeneration (lifesteal), and, most importantly, Soldier Nessie.

Since the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is still live, a player, u/Aggravating_Pizza899, expressed their discomfort with the overpowered Soldier Nessies on the official r/apexlegends subreddit community.

Since this small plushie-like creature doesn’t make much sound and can easily creep up on a player due to its small size, their dissatisfaction is not surprising, and the post has gained a significant amount of traction from others who feel the same about Soldier Nessies.

“I haven’t played Apex in like two or three seasons. Today I returned and this snail-looking thing is op and has ruined the game. I will be so close to winning and it will sneak behind me and kill me. What were they thinking adding this to the game? It makes it so unfair.”

User u/TroupeMaster claimed they hadn’t touched Trios/the normal BR modes for a couple of seasons. They stated:

“For real, I haven’t touched pubs for a few seasons and went back to it this week to clear out a few challenges and it is so boring compared to ranked. Half the lobby just dies instantly playing the TDM simulator and you’re left with just wandering an empty map for half the match unless you join in on the TDM simulator. Ranked is a far better BR experience.”

Following the main post from u/Aggravating_Pizza899, another Apex Legends player, u/medusa219, who shares a similar opinion about the Soldier Nessies claimed that they were forced to play ranked solely because of the creature. The user also expressed they reached Gold for the first time.

While most players are stating their dissatisfaction with Nessies, user u/Inanotherworld2025 thinks the Buster Sword is much worse than the Nessie summoning Materia.

Another player, u/Smiley, expresses that they had a culture shock while playing Trios after a while. Moreover, they are relieved because most of the infuriating ones are from events that will expire soon.

While most players in the community are unanimously against the Nessies, one user u/the-kontra was unhappy because u/Aggravating_Pizza899 addressed Nessie as a “snail-looking thing”:

“Oh come on, show Nessie some respect”

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Respawn should make Trios more rewarding in Apex Legends

As most players know, the normal Trios game mode is currently being considered as an LTM (Limited-Time Mode) that features various unique items, such as the Buster Sword, Weapon Materia, Void Relics, and more. Since most play Trios to warm up for Ranked or just to enjoy the game, the abovementioned items ruin the gameplay experience.

The Buster Sword in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

While players might enjoy the new items for a week or two, the gameplay loop can get boring quickly as players mostly have to resort to the overpowered items, in this case, the Red Materia, and Buster Sword. Therefore, players usually quit or just play ranked as the latter mode is more rewarding. Moreover, some players only stick to ranked and never play Trios because of this reason.

Hence, Respawn should either rework the Trios to make it more rewarding for more players, so the casuals have an incentive to play the game. Moreover, another feature the developers can implement is to replace Trios with the event mode every hour or two, or even a day, similar to how the Trio/Ranked Leagues map rotation.

