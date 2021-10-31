Thoma's hangout quest in Genshin Impact: Dialogues and branches for all the endings

'Hangout Event' released two new characters' Story Quests in Genshin Impact version 2.2. The companions are Thoma and Sayu. Players can spend more time with their selected companions and obtain different endings by playing the Hangout Event.

One can start the Hangout Event by consuming two Story Keys that can only be received after completing a certain number of Daily Commissions. Thoma's Story Quest provides six endings with Hangout Memories and a myriad of rewards.

Here's a guide to achieving all endings for Thoma's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact.

Thoma's Hangout Event guide in Genshin Impact

Rewards for obtaining different ending for Thoma's Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thoma's Hangout Event has six different endings, and you get additional rewards for each ending you complete in Genshin Impact. In addition to prizes like Primogems and Adventure EXP, you can also obtain Hangout Memories: exclusive illustrations featuring Thoma and the Traveler.

1) Thoma's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: Popular Class

Thoma's first ending: Popular Class (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Story Quest started in Kamisato Estate, where the Traveler heard two soldiers bad-mouthing Thoma. Once they leave, Thoma will ask your preferences for today's activities. You can choose the following sequence to achieve the first ending:

"I agree. Let them do them, and you do you." "Let's stay indoors." "You could run a housekeeping class for the Yashiro Commission!" "We need to get out there and spread the word."

In this ending, you can help Thoma advertise his housekeeping class and invite Inazuman residents over. As a result, the class turns out to be successful, and even the two soldiers from earlier attend the class.

2) Thoma's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: Alone Time

Thoma's second ending: Alone Time (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the second ending of Thoma's Hangout Event, Thoma is still planning a housekeeping class. The difference is you suggest inviting only people from the Yashiro Commission.

"I agree. Let them do them, and you do you." "Let's stay indoors." "You could run a housekeeping class for the Yashiro Commission!" "Let's keep it within the Yashiro Commission."

Save your time by starting from 'Thanks for Your Hospitality!' (Image via Genshin Impact)

Instead of starting all over, you can choose to redo the 'Thanks for Your Hospitality!' chapter from Thoma's Hangout Progress on the event page.

Complete the Housekeeping Challenge (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be a time challenge in this route where you need to clear the bushes and water the plants. If you fail this challenge, you need to start all over until you succeed.

3) Thoma's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: The Sea Breeze Carries Memories

Thoma's third ending: The Sea Breeze Carries Memories (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the third ending, Thoma and the Traveler decided to head outside for a hangout. From the 'Itinerary' chapter, you choose to visit cats and dogs in the village. Then, Thoma tells about a ninja dog in Konda Village and you can pick the option to see that dog.

You can start from the 'Itinerary' chapter (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here are the options you need to pick to obtain 'The Sea Breeze Carries Memories' ending in Genshin Impact:

"I agree. Let them do them, and you do you." "Let's head out." "I wanna see these cats and dogs!" "Why don't we go and see it together?"

4) Thoma's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: New Clothes!

Thoma's fourth ending: New Clothes! (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the fourth ending, instead of visiting the ninja dog, you can choose to stay with the cats and dogs on the outskirts of Inazuma City. Thoma reveals that he wants to knit a sweater for each of them as winter approaches. The choices you need to pick are:

"I agree. Let them do them, and you do you." "Let's head out." "I wanna see these cats and dogs!" "Perhaps you should give it some time to calm down."

Start from 'Hungry?' chapter for a shortcut (Image via Genshin Impact)

For a shortcut, you can start by entering the 'Hungry?' chapter on Thoma's Hangout Progress.

5) Thoma's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: A Lingering Fragrance

Thoma's fifth ending: A Lingering Fragrance (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fifth ending is the shortest route in Thoma's Hangout Event, where you take a tour in Ritou. You can obtain this ending by choosing the following options:

"I agree. Let them do them, and you do you." "Let's head out." "Let's hit the town."

At the end of the tour, the Traveler gives Windwheel Aster to Thoma. To reciprocate, Thoma gives his precious omamori that can bring the bearer good luck to the Traveler.

6) Thoma's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: The Housekeeper's Other Side

Thoma's sixth ending: The Housekeeper's Other Side (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final ending, 'The Housekeeper's Other Side,' concludes with Thoma solving a problem within Kamisato Clan. For this ending, you need to start all over from the first chapter: Behind His Back.

"Sorry, I can't say I agree." "It makes me uncomfortable." "I want people to give you the respect you deserve."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once Genshin Impact players achieve any new ending, they can claim the rewards from Thoma's Hangout Event page. In addition, three of the endings also come with secret achievements that can give Primogems.

Edited by Danyal Arabi