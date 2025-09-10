Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 10, 2025 08:51 GMT
Time left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream airs (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream airs soon (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream is scheduled to premiere on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm CST (UTC+8). HoYoverse will reveal gameplay of Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, the two new 5-star characters. Due to time zone differences, many Trailblazers might wonder when the special program will commence in their region.

In this article, we detail how much time Trailblazers have left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream premieres globally.

Time left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program airs worldwide

As mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream, titled “Back to Earth in Evernight,” is set to air on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Since the announced time is in CST/UTC+8, players must check their respective time zones. For example, Trailblazers living in the Eastern Daylight Time zone will see the broadcast start at 7:30 am.

We have provided a universal countdown blow so players from all time zones can track how much time is left until the version 3.6 special program starts:

Additionally, we have listed the commencement date and time of the upcoming livestream across all the major regions:

America

Date and TimeTimezone
September 12, 2025, at 4:30 AMPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
September 12, 2025, at 5:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)
September 12, 2025, at 6:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (UTC-5)
September 12, 2025, at 7:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Europe

Date and TimeTimezone
September 12, 2025, at 12:30 PMWestern European Summer Time (UTC+1)
September 12, 2025, at 1:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)
September 12, 2025, at 2:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
Asia

Date and TimeTimezone
September 12, 2025, at 5:00 PMIndian Standard Time (UTC+5:30)
September 12, 2025, at 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (UTC+8)
September 12, 2025, at 7:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time (UTC+8)
September 12, 2025, at 8:30 PMJapanese Standard Time (UTC+9)
During the live telecast of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program, the developers will release three redeem codes for a limited time for all viewers and players. By claiming them, Trailblazers can acquire various in-game items:

  • 300 x Stellar Jade
  • 5 x Traveler’s Guide
  • 50k x Credit
  • 4 x Refined Aether

Those wondering where they can watch the HSR 3.6 stream should head either to HoYoverse’s official Twitch or YouTube channels, as it will be live on both platforms simultaneously. Additionally, it will be streamed in multiple languages.

