Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream is scheduled to premiere on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm CST (UTC+8). HoYoverse will reveal gameplay of Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, the two new 5-star characters. Due to time zone differences, many Trailblazers might wonder when the special program will commence in their region.

In this article, we detail how much time Trailblazers have left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream premieres globally.

Time left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program airs worldwide

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 3.6 "Back to Earth in Evernight" Special Program 🕙 2025/09/12 19:30 (UTC+8) The Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.6 Special Program will release on 2025/09/12 19:30 (UTC+8). This Special Program will feature character introductions for Evernight and Dan Heng • Permansor

As mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream, titled “Back to Earth in Evernight,” is set to air on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Since the announced time is in CST/UTC+8, players must check their respective time zones. For example, Trailblazers living in the Eastern Daylight Time zone will see the broadcast start at 7:30 am.

We have provided a universal countdown blow so players from all time zones can track how much time is left until the version 3.6 special program starts:

Additionally, we have listed the commencement date and time of the upcoming livestream across all the major regions:

America

Date and Time Timezone September 12, 2025, at 4:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) September 12, 2025, at 5:30 AM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6) September 12, 2025, at 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5) September 12, 2025, at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Europe

Date and Time Timezone September 12, 2025, at 12:30 PM Western European Summer Time (UTC+1) September 12, 2025, at 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2) September 12, 2025, at 2:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Asia

Date and Time Timezone September 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (UTC+5:30) September 12, 2025, at 7:30 PM China Standard Time (UTC+8) September 12, 2025, at 7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time (UTC+8) September 12, 2025, at 8:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (UTC+9)

During the live telecast of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program, the developers will release three redeem codes for a limited time for all viewers and players. By claiming them, Trailblazers can acquire various in-game items:

300 x Stellar Jade

5 x Traveler’s Guide

50k x Credit

4 x Refined Aether

Those wondering where they can watch the HSR 3.6 stream should head either to HoYoverse’s official Twitch or YouTube channels, as it will be live on both platforms simultaneously. Additionally, it will be streamed in multiple languages.

