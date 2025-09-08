5 announcements to expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 08, 2025 10:55 GMT
We take a look at the announcements that players can expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)
We take a look at the announcements that players can expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program is right around the corner and will air soon. Players are quite excited for the livestream, as it will reveal what HoYoverse has planned for the upcoming patch. As the version 3.6 special program live broadcast hasn’t premiered yet, Trailblazers around the world might wonder what announcements they should expect from it.

Ad

In this article, we will take a look at five announcements that players can expect from the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Exploring 5 announcements that Trailblazers can expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream

1) New warp/gacha banners

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)
Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the announcements that Trailblazers are looking forward to is the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 gacha/warp banners. Every patch features two new characters who are usually accompanied by several rerun characters. As for the upcoming patch, Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae are confirmed to become playable.

Ad

A post from a credible dataminer, HomDGCat, suggests that Castorice and Anaxa could be announced as rerun units during the HSR version 3.6 livestream.

2) New playable character showcase

Evernight (Image via HoYoverse)
Evernight (Image via HoYoverse)

Out of everything that Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream is expected to share, players are eager for the new playable characters’ showcase. Like all previous special programs, the upcoming one is expected to unveil and detail what Evernight's and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s abilities can do when they are engaged in a battle.

Ad

Since Evernight is a Remembrance unit, she will have a memorsprite while fighting. As for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, he will be able to shield his allies with his abilities due to his affiliation with the Preservation Path.

3) Brand-new Relics

Another announcement Trailblazers should expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program is the brand-new Relic sets. As per the leak from HomDGCat, two new sets are expected to become available when the upcoming update drops. One of these gear sets, World-Remaking Deliverer, is specialized for Remembrance characters, while the other, Self-Enshrouded Recluse, boosts the wearer’s shield Effect.

Ad

Since the developer tends to change the effects of the Relics before the official announcement, players must wait until the HSR version 3.6 livestream to know about their set effects.

4) New maps and events

Ad

HoYoverse is also expected to reveal new maps and several events during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream. Since these areas and events have already been leaked, players have an idea of what to expect. However, information on the rewards is still unavailable.

As events in HSR usually boast a substantial amount of Stellar Jade as a reward, Trailblazers are always excited for them. Besides the aforementioned currency, players can get various character and Trace level-up materials from the events.

Ad

5) New endgame activity

One of the announcements that will likely hype some players up is the new endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration. Unlike the existing ones, this one will be a little unique and is similar to Genshin Impact’s Stygian Onslaught. While the activity is expected to offer a decent amount of rewards, it won’t feature Stellar Jade.

Additionally, players must complete all three endgame activities - MoC, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow - just to unlock Anomaly Arbitration.

Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications