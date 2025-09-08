5 announcements to expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program is right around the corner and will air soon. Players are quite excited for the livestream, as it will reveal what HoYoverse has planned for the upcoming patch. As the version 3.6 special program live broadcast hasn’t premiered yet, Trailblazers around the world might wonder what announcements they should expect from it.In this article, we will take a look at five announcements that players can expect from the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream.Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.Exploring 5 announcements that Trailblazers can expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream1) New warp/gacha bannersCastorice (Image via HoYoverse)One of the announcements that Trailblazers are looking forward to is the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 gacha/warp banners. Every patch features two new characters who are usually accompanied by several rerun characters. As for the upcoming patch, Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae are confirmed to become playable.A post from a credible dataminer, HomDGCat, suggests that Castorice and Anaxa could be announced as rerun units during the HSR version 3.6 livestream.2) New playable character showcaseEvernight (Image via HoYoverse)Out of everything that Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream is expected to share, players are eager for the new playable characters’ showcase. Like all previous special programs, the upcoming one is expected to unveil and detail what Evernight's and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s abilities can do when they are engaged in a battle.Since Evernight is a Remembrance unit, she will have a memorsprite while fighting. As for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, he will be able to shield his allies with his abilities due to his affiliation with the Preservation Path.3) Brand-new RelicsAnother announcement Trailblazers should expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program is the brand-new Relic sets. As per the leak from HomDGCat, two new sets are expected to become available when the upcoming update drops. One of these gear sets, World-Remaking Deliverer, is specialized for Remembrance characters, while the other, Self-Enshrouded Recluse, boosts the wearer’s shield Effect.Since the developer tends to change the effects of the Relics before the official announcement, players must wait until the HSR version 3.6 livestream to know about their set effects.4) New maps and events3.6 Two New maps images by Seele leaks byu/Quna_chan inHonkaiStarRail_leaksHoYoverse is also expected to reveal new maps and several events during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream. Since these areas and events have already been leaked, players have an idea of what to expect. However, information on the rewards is still unavailable.As events in HSR usually boast a substantial amount of Stellar Jade as a reward, Trailblazers are always excited for them. Besides the aforementioned currency, players can get various character and Trace level-up materials from the events.5) New endgame activityOne of the announcements that will likely hype some players up is the new endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration. Unlike the existing ones, this one will be a little unique and is similar to Genshin Impact’s Stygian Onslaught. While the activity is expected to offer a decent amount of rewards, it won’t feature Stellar Jade.Additionally, players must complete all three endgame activities - MoC, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow - just to unlock Anomaly Arbitration.For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps