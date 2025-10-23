Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is set to premiere on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm CST (UTC+8). The broadcast will showcase one of the most anticipated 5-star characters from Amphoreus, Cyrene. Since the special program isn't far away, players from different regions might be wondering how much time they have left until the livestream commences.

This article tracks the remaining time until the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream begins airing.

Exploring the time left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream premieres

Per the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream will premiere on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm UTC+8/11 am UTC.

In the following section, we have provided a universal countdown for how much time Trailblazers have left until the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 special program begins globally:

If you are wondering when the broadcast will commence in your region, take a look at the following tables. We have listed the livestream schedule across all major regions:

Asia

Date and TimeTimezone
October 24, 2025, at 5:00 PMIndian Standard Time (UTC+5:30)
October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (UTC+8)
October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time (UTC+8)
October 24, 2025, at 8:30 PMJapanese Standard Time (UTC+9)
Europe

Date and TimeTimezone
October 24, 2025, at 12:30 PMWestern European Summer Time (UTC+1)
October 24, 2025, at 1:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)
October 24, 2025, at 2:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
America

Date and TimeTimezone
October 24, 2025, at 4:30 AMPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
October 24, 2025, at 5:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)
October 24, 2025, at 6:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (UTC-5)
October 24, 2025, at 7:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
During the broadcast, HoYoverse will release three redeemable codes for Honkai Star Rail, which will contain various freebies. These include:

  • 50,000 Credit
  • 300x Stellar Jade
  • 4x Refined Aether
  • 5x Travelers Guide

Upon claiming the codes, the aforementioned rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, where you can add them to your inventory. Moreover, the hosts will showcase most of the upcoming content that will become available throughout the patch.

If you are curious about where to watch the livestream, check out Honkai Star Rail's official YouTube, Twitch, and X channels. Since there will be broadcasts for different languages, you can pick the channel you want to watch the livestream.

