Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream is set to premiere on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm CST (UTC+8). The broadcast will showcase one of the most anticipated 5-star characters from Amphoreus, Cyrene. Since the special program isn't far away, players from different regions might be wondering how much time they have left until the livestream commences.

Ad

This article tracks the remaining time until the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream begins airing.

Exploring the time left until the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream premieres

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 3.7 "As Tomorrow Became Yesterday" Special Program 🕙 2025/10/24 19:30 (UTC+8) The Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.7 Special Program will release on 2025/10/24 19:30 (UTC+8). In addition to Owlbert's segment, the team members will bring Trailblazers important information

Ad

Trending

Per the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 livestream will premiere on October 24, 2025, at 7:30 pm UTC+8/11 am UTC.

In the following section, we have provided a universal countdown for how much time Trailblazers have left until the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 special program begins globally:

Ad

If you are wondering when the broadcast will commence in your region, take a look at the following tables. We have listed the livestream schedule across all major regions:

Asia

Date and Time Timezone October 24, 2025, at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (UTC+5:30) October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM China Standard Time (UTC+8) October 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time (UTC+8) October 24, 2025, at 8:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (UTC+9)

Ad

Europe

Date and Time Timezone October 24, 2025, at 12:30 PM Western European Summer Time (UTC+1) October 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2) October 24, 2025, at 2:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Ad

America

Date and Time Timezone October 24, 2025, at 4:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) October 24, 2025, at 5:30 AM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6) October 24, 2025, at 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5) October 24, 2025, at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Ad

During the broadcast, HoYoverse will release three redeemable codes for Honkai Star Rail, which will contain various freebies. These include:

50,000 Credit

300x Stellar Jade

4x Refined Aether

5x Travelers Guide

Upon claiming the codes, the aforementioned rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, where you can add them to your inventory. Moreover, the hosts will showcase most of the upcoming content that will become available throughout the patch.

If you are curious about where to watch the livestream, check out Honkai Star Rail's official YouTube, Twitch, and X channels. Since there will be broadcasts for different languages, you can pick the channel you want to watch the livestream.

Ad

For more articles related to this HoYoverse title, Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.