Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Graveborn + Clawbringer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is out and looks to be the best Borderlands game yet. It is based on Bunkers & Badasses, which is the franchise's own take on Dungeons & Dragons. As such, it also incorporates fantasy RPG elements.

Players step into the shoes of the Fatemaker, the one to rise against the tyranny of the Dragon Lord. It introduces a slew of interesting mechanics to the new installation alongside the familiar Borderlands design.

This includes a Class system which lets the player customize their Fatemaker with two Classes under one character. Here's an overview of the Graveborn and Clawbringer combo.

Enhance your magic with three different elements in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Class Feat synergy

The Clawbringer in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has a Wyvern Companion that flies around dealing melee and fire damage to enemies. Graveborn, on the other hand, has a Demi-Lich Companion.

It deals Dark Magic damage and can fire a Hellish Blast when the Fatemaker casts a Spell. Any increases to the Fatemaker's Damage also apply to their Companions - and in this case, both of them.

2) Action Skills

With multi-classing, here's one of four picks to choose from in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:

Dire Sacrifice (Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health.

(Graveborn): The Fatemaker sacrifices some of their current health to deal Dark Magic Damage and apply Dark Magic Status Effects to all enemies nearby. Dire Sacrifice deals bonus damage proportional to the sacrificed amount of health. Reaper of Bones (Graveborn): The Fatemaker is fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals Bonus Dark Magic Damage for a duration, but loses an increasing amount of health per second. When the Fatemaker dies, they become invulnerable for a period, restore some of their health, and Reaper of Bones ends.

(Graveborn): The Fatemaker is fully healed, gains Leech Efficiency, and deals Bonus Dark Magic Damage for a duration, but loses an increasing amount of health per second. When the Fatemaker dies, they become invulnerable for a period, restore some of their health, and Reaper of Bones ends. Cleansing Flames (Clawbringer): Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage.

Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage. Storm Dragon's Judgment (Clawbringer): Causes the hammer to be hurled at the target. On the way, it deals Lightning damage to anything in its path. Upon landing, it sticks to the target and creates a shock radius, causing lightning damage to all foes in the vicinity. The launched hammer can also be recalled (hurting enemies in its path on its way back). Ending the Action Skill early refunds some cooldown.

Both Classes' Action Skills can be viable depending on the situation, though the Graveborn's Dark Magic should have the upper hand.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

The Clawbringer's expertise in Fire and Lightning magic and Graveborn's Dark Magic leaves room for several possibilities. Elementa builds are ideal here as the Clawbringer can add Fire magic to Graveborn Spells.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' level cap is currently 40, offering one skill point per level, though they can max out only one of the two skill trees at 26 points. The other tree can be allotted 14 points, allowing it to go up to Tier 3 at max.

GB stands for Graveborn and CW for Clawbringer. The following skills may have good results:

Faithful Thralls (GB) + Friend to Flame (CW) + Dark Hydra (GB): With Faithful Thralls, the Fatemaker deals Bonus Damage for every Companion they have. Companion Respawn Rate is increased. Friend to Flame benefits the Wyvern by granting it Increased Damage. Dark Hydra increases he amount of Companions out on the field, which also increases the player damage. Overall, increases the effectiveness of all Companions

With Faithful Thralls, the Fatemaker deals Bonus Damage for every Companion they have. Companion Respawn Rate is increased. Friend to Flame benefits the Wyvern by granting it Increased Damage. Dark Hydra increases he amount of Companions out on the field, which also increases the player damage. Overall, increases the effectiveness of all Companions Lord of Edges (GB) + Rebuke (CW): The latter grants the Fatemaker increased Damage Dealt and Damage Reduction the lower their Health. The former enhances upon this with more Damage Reduction from all attacks. Additionally, all allies near the Fatemaker gain a chance to reflect damage back to their attackers as Lightning Damage.

The latter grants the Fatemaker increased Damage Dealt and Damage Reduction the lower their Health. The former enhances upon this with more Damage Reduction from all attacks. Additionally, all allies near the Fatemaker gain a chance to reflect damage back to their attackers as Lightning Damage. Dragon Aura (CW) + Harvest (GB): With the latter, the Fatemaker is surrounded by a Dragon Aura that grants themselves and all allies inside it increased Elemental Damage. Good pair with the latter as it is a Kill Skill where Companions deal Bonus Dark Magic Damage for a duration. This effect can stack. This means increase Dark Magic damage when close to the Fatemaker.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launched on March 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S and PC.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul