Tiny Tina's Wonderlands multi-class combos: Spellshot + Clawbringer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands offers looting-and-shooting fun in a fantasy world. It is also a Borderlands game, which means the signature gear and loot rarity system are also featured.

After Borderlands 2, players can return to the Wonderlands, this time as the Fatemaker. They can play as one of the six new Classes.

The new elements in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands add a welcome layer of freshness to the familiar gameplay. These elements include a multi-class system, which allows players to merge two Classes together to create a unique combination.

Let's take a look at the Spellshot + Clawbringer combination in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Clawbringer's elemental affinities pair well with Spellshot's magic in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

1) Class Feat Synergy

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOW

What’s the mood:



Channeling your inner dragon daddy with the Clawbringer

Or

UNALIVING your enemies with sick sick spells with the Spellshot



Be

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOWWhat’s the mood:Channeling your innerdragon daddywith the ClawbringerOrUNALIVINGyour enemies with sick sick spells with the SpellshotBe #ChaoticGreat ! Pre-order now! 🔥 HOT CLASSES DROPPING NOW 🔥What’s the mood: Channeling your inner 🐲 dragon daddy 🐲 with the ClawbringerOr💀UNALIVING💀 your enemies with sick sick spells with the Spellshot Be #ChaoticGreat! Pre-order now!👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands https://t.co/PoV9fJHfSg

Clawbringers are warriors that can manipulate Fire and Lightning elements. They also have a Wyvern Companion that helps them take down foes. The Wyvern Companion deals Fire damage. Any damage boost to the Clawbringer will also apply to the Wyvern Companion.

Meanwhile, Spellshots are long-range weapon and magic users who can lay waste to enemies. With a barrage of Spell-boosting skills, including the Spellweaving feat that grants stacks on reloading a gun or casting a spell, there's not much this Class cannot do.

The Clawbringer and Spellshot Classes work well together. While the Wyvern Companion can distract enemies, Spellweaving allows the Fatemaker to take down the preoccupied foes with Spells.

2) Action Skills

This Class combination grants four action skills in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. However, only one can be active at any given time.

The skills are as follows:

Ambi-Hextrous (Spellshot): Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells.

Allows the Fatemaker to equip a Spell in the Action Skil shoot, essentially allowing usage of two Spells. Polymorph (Spellshot): Turns target enemy into a defenseless Skeep. Players who damage the Skeep-enemy will be granted a free Spell (guaranteed on the first shot). If the enemy cannot be polymorphed due to Immunity (such as bosses), the Fatemaker casts a free Spell and gains two stacks of Spellweaving.

Turns target enemy into a defenseless Skeep. Players who damage the Skeep-enemy will be granted a free Spell (guaranteed on the first shot). If the enemy cannot be polymorphed due to Immunity (such as bosses), the Fatemaker casts a free Spell and gains two stacks of Spellweaving. Cleansing Flames (Clawbringer): Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage.

Engulfs the hammer in flames, and the Clawbringer slams it onto the ground. This deals massive melee damage to enemies and creates a Fire Nova, dealing fire area-of-effect damage. Storm Dragon's Judgment (Clawbringer): Causes the hammer to be hurled at the target. On the way, it deals Lightning damage to anything in its path. Upon landing, it sticks to the target and creates a shock radius, causing lightning damage to all foes in the vicinity. The launched hammer can also be recalled (hurting enemies in its path on its way back). Ending the Action Skill early refunds some cooldown.

Considering the Clawbringer has a number of elemental damage-enhancing skills, either of the Spellshot skills would be a good choice.

Ambi-Hextrous allows the player to slot in a second Spell in favor of the Action Slill button. All abilities and skills that boost Action Skill attributes will be useless with Ambi-Hextrous active.

3) Some synergetic skills between the two classes

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 @PlayWonderlands Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest IMAGINATION!



WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS!



is available now!

2kgam.es/TTWonderlands



: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat , BAYBAY!!Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildestIMAGINATION!WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! #TinyTinasWonderlands is available now!: Megitsune by BABYMETAL It's finally time to be #ChaoticGreat, BAYBAY!!💥 Become the legendary Fatemaker and visit a wonderful world beyond your wildest 🌈 IMAGINATION! 🌈WELCOME TO THE WONDERLANDS! 🎉#TinyTinasWonderlands is available now! 👉 2kgam.es/TTWonderlands 🎶: Megitsune by BABYMETAL https://t.co/EWKBGywjsh

Due to how its skills are designed, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Clawbringer is more of a supplementary Class. As a result, focusing on a build based on fire and shock elements should prove beneficial for the player.

The Spellshot's skills can scale Spells, while the Clawbringer's can boost the elemental damage of those Spells.

Here are the skill pairs that work well between the two classes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (note that SS stands for Spellshot, while CB stands for Clawbringer):

Oath of Fire (CB) + Imbued Weapon (SS): The former allows Fatemaker's weapons and Wyvern to both deal Bonus Fire damage. With the latter, whenever the Fatemaker casts a Spell, their Guns deal Bonus Damage of that spell's element for a short time. This effect stacks once per spell. This pair allows player's weapons to cast multiple elements. For example, Frost Spell with Fire weapon damage.

The former allows Fatemaker's weapons and Wyvern to both deal Bonus Fire damage. With the latter, whenever the Fatemaker casts a Spell, their Guns deal Bonus Damage of that spell's element for a short time. This effect stacks once per spell. This pair allows player's weapons to cast multiple elements. For example, Frost Spell with Fire weapon damage. Radiance (CB) + Mage Armor (SS): With the former, the Fatemaker gains increased Maximum Ward (Shield) Capacity. The latter restores a portion of their Ward whenever the Fatemaker gains a stack of Spellweaving.

With the former, the Fatemaker gains increased Maximum Ward (Shield) Capacity. The latter restores a portion of their Ward whenever the Fatemaker gains a stack of Spellweaving. Glass Cannon (SS) + Indomitable (CB): The former ensures the Fatemaker's Ward (Shield) doesn't recharge automatically over time. Instead, they gain drastically increased Spell damage. The latter refills the Ward fully whenever the player is downed. It grants Bonus Lightning and Fire damage for a short while.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is now available on PC, PS4, XB1, PS5, and XSX|S.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh