Top 10 Fortnite Emotes with popular songs and iconic voice lines

Fortnite emotes have been in the game since the very beginning.

Since its launch, players have seen several different emotes throughout the game. The emotes have always ranged from simple Epic Games original dances to popular iconic dances from artists in today’s time. A lot of them are used as actual celebrations for wins while the rest of them are always used to troll people.

Below are the top 10 Fortnite emotes that have popular songs and iconic voice lines.

Top 10 Fortnite Emotes with Popular Songs

#10 – Last Forever

The Last Forever emote dance was released on September 19, 2020, and was available to buy this last month. When listed in the item shop, players could get the emote for 500 V-Bucks. Its dance is based on the Ayo & Teo song of the same name and became somewhat of a sensation throughout the game.

#9 – Paws & Claws

(Image via Epic Games)

Paws and Claws was a Rare emote that debuted in Fortnite on February 20th, 2020. It came out as a Battle Pass reward when reaching level 59 in Chapter 2 – Season 2. This emote had a moment on TikTok as well. Though many people did use different songs with it, the dance was still the same.

#8 – Wanna See Me

(Image via Twitter)

Wanna See Me is an Iconic Series Fortnite emote that was released on February 16, 2021, and was last available this month. It was purchasable from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks and has also been an in-game hit.

#7 – Pon Pon Dance

(Image via Epic Games)

Players are all too familiar with the Ninja style Pon Pon Iconic Series emote that was released on January 17, 2020. It was purchasable from the item shop for 500 V-Bucks when listed and first added to the game during Chapter 2 – Season 1. The dance is popular because this is the same dance Ninja does whenever he wins his first victory of the day in Fortnite.

#6 – Chicken Wing It

🐥Had to Drop the "Chicken Wing" Dance🐥



Attempting to fight EVERYONE in Arena at the moment but everyone dies after 1st Zone 🤣



No totally sure what the last guy was doing 🚀#Fortnite #FortniteVictoryRoyale #FortniteClips pic.twitter.com/KpuptjMXGp — BurtleGurtle (@BurtleGurtle) March 30, 2021

Trying to relate to the younger fan base, the Chicken Wing was an Iconic Series Fortnite emote released in March of this year. Players were able to buy the emote for 500 V-Bucks in the item shop and it caused a viral sensation throughout the game.

#5 – Savage

(Image via Epic Games)

Savage is an Iconic Fortnite Emote that was based on the Megan Thee Stallion song, Savage, which was released in-game on December 26, 2020. When in the item shop, players can buy this for 500 V-Bucks and it's one of the major songs in the game that has copyrighted music when played. The song was one of many viral sensations that came out and shook social media, especially TikTok.

#4 – The Renegade

THEY ADDED THE RENEGADE IN FORTNITE LMFAOOOOOhttps://t.co/NBnz9L2nBm pic.twitter.com/d1GjUrl8Xc — Morris 🦇| ❓0❓❓ | (@SketchedBat) July 18, 2020

This Iconic Series Fortnite emote was released on July 18, 2020, and was available for 500 V-Bucks when in the item shop. Like others from this list, The Renegade is a popular dance that showed up on TikTok and went viral from there, making its way into Fortnite.

#3 – BTS I’m Diamond & It’s Dynamite

(Image via YouTube)

BTS is a popular South Korean boy band that has been viral all over the world in recent years. With that happening, their "Dynamite" and "I Am Diamond" Iconic Series emotes came into play on September 24, 2020. Bote emotes were introduced at the same time, during Chapter 2 – Season 4, and were available to all players.

#2 – Drake Toosie Slide

🎶 Basically, we’re saying either way, we 'bout to slide 🎶



Right foot up, left foot slide to the Item Shop because the Toosie Slide Emote is back! pic.twitter.com/kUviXTQoCe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 23, 2021

Toosie Slide was another Iconic emote which was released on May 30th, 2020. It was available in the item shop for 500 V-Bucks. Toosie Slide is based on a Drake song by the same name, only adding to how Epic Games was using their ability to add licensed music into the game. It was a viral trend to use this emote during the summer of 2020.

#1 – Doja Cat Say So

Doctor Doom performing the "Say So" emote is my new favorite thing in Fortnite. Thanks, Jack Kirby and Doja Cat! pic.twitter.com/wmhMySwDS7 — Jess Morrissette (@decafjedi) September 14, 2020

Probably one of the most well-known emotes in Fortnite is the Doja Cat Say So. This emote was released September 15, 2020, and was available for 500 V-Bucks. Like Toosie Slide, this is one of the biggest licensed songs in the game. It’s just one of many Iconic Series emotes the game has.

