The 3 fastest four-seater cars in GTA: Online

Cars are one of the main attractions of the entire GTA experience.

Here's the 3 best four-seater cars that you can choose to cruise around town in GTA: Online.

Fastest 4-seater cars in GTA: Online (Image: YouTube)

Fast cars are one of the major attractions of GTA: Online, and it is well-know that many players prefer four-seaters to the generic two-seater sports cars. With that in mind, let's look at the best of the former in GTA: online.

Top 3 four-seater cars in GTA: Online

Here are three cars that can accommodate four people comfortably, and can also help you attain great speed.

Ubermacht Oracle

Ubermacht Oracle (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This car is a luxury coupe, featured in both GTA 5 and GTA: Online, and has good speed and decent acceleration. The braking system is not that smooth, so remember to not go too fast while taking a sharp turn. This car is pretty heavy, in spite of which it has exceptional speed. Even though the Oracle is an old car in the GTA: Online world, it is still a good choice when it comes to performance.

Benfactor Schafter V12

Advertisement

Benfactor Schafter V12 (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Introduced in GTA: Online as part of the Executives and Other Criminals update, this car is sure to provide you with great speed. The V12 engine ensures that the Schafter has good acceleration and the ability to go fast. The powerful engine affects the car negatively as well, as the car becomes more likely to oversteer, making you lose control. It’s appearance might be very simple, but it can surprise you with its performance, and is a good choice provided you drive with caution.

Pfister Neon

Pfister Neon (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Doomsday Heist brought with it many good-looking cars, and this is one of them. The Pfister Neon is an electric sports car which is frequently used for races due to its decent speed. The good traction and impressive acceleration can make sure that you do well on the race tracks, but it is wise not to use the Neon in stunt races, as its speed is not up to the mark for such an activity.