Top 5 Best Heist and Robbery locations in Roblox Jailbreak

Roblox Jailbreak is one of the most popular games the platform has ever seen.

Players can interact with one another while taking on the role of criminals, cops, or civilians. Thrilling adventures can be found with any of these roles, but criminals are the bread and butter of Roblox Jailbreak.

Busting out of jail, wreaking havoc, and enjoying the rewards make for an amazing time in Roblox Jailbreak.

5 best locations for Heists and Robberies in Roblox Jailbreak

5) Cargo Train

The Cargo Train in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Cargo Train is an extremely fun location to rob in Roblox Jailbreak. It is akin to a moving bank. However, executing a heist can prove to be difficult.

Players need to jump on the red boxcar, blow up the vault, and wait until money is retrieved. With the train in motion, planning an escape route becomes even more difficult.

4) Power Plant

The Power Plant in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Power Plant was just a regular building until Roblox Jailbreak developers added a heist element to it. Players must steal green uranium after hacking into an electricity box in order to gain access to the Power Plant. Dodging lasers and solving puzzles make this an intricate robbery.

3) Museum

The Museum in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Museum heists have been a part of popular culture for a long time. It is mirrored almost perfectly in Roblox Jailbreak. It is one of the easier robberies in the game with a decent score going along with it. Interestingly, this may be the most rewarding heist as it has a lot of different items to swipe.

2) Jewelry Store

The Jewelry Store in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Jewelry Store is always a valuable location to rob in Roblox Jailbreak. It's the most challenging place to pull off a heist, but the rewards are worth the effort. The building contains three floors, all with different tasks to complete before proceeding with the robbery.

1) Bank

The Bank in Jailbreak. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Nothing beats a good old fashioned bank robbery. The Bank in Roblox Jailbreak is the best location to steal precious rewards. If players are looking for a showdown against the police along with great roleplay scenario and awesome rewards, the Bank is indubitably the best spot.

Roblox continues to incorporate bespoke visions for its games. Each title is brimming with creativity and fun mechanics. With that being said, Roblox Jailbreak is another great addition to the platform's diverse library. The locations mentioned above exemplify the game's vision.

