Top 5 easter eggs in Resident Evil 4 Remake you might have missed

Resident Evil 4 Remake features a bunch of Easter Eggs and nods to past games in the series and pop culture in general. These references act as fan service, and avid fans of the franchise will want to know all the secrets tucked away in Resident Evil 4 Remake. This survival horror series debuted back in 1996 and therefore has a rich lore and characters that have etched a special place in the hearts of many.

Capcom continues the tradition of referencing lighter moments from past entries and including some Easter Eggs to induce nostalgia.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Leon’s Separate Ways reference and four other easter eggs worth checking out in Resident Evil 4 Remake

1) Kendo engraving on the gun SG-09 R

Leon's handgun has Kendo engraved on it (Image via Capcom)

You will begin your Resident Evil 4 Remake journey with a robust SG-09 R handgun. Upon closely examining this gun, you will spot Kendo engraved on the right side of its barrel. If you are a newcomer to the series, then the name may not mean much to you.

However, it's a neat callout to a gun vendor that was featured in the Resident Evil 2 Remake. His name is Robert Kendo, the proprietor of the weapon shop titled Gun Shop Kendo. This may hint that Leon still uses the SG-09 R handgun he purchased from Robert Kendo.

2) No Thanks, Bro achievement/trophy

Resident Evil 4 Remake features fan-favorite characters and bosses from the original game, including Ramon Salazar, who resides in the infamous castle. In the original game, Salazar had a long dialog wherein he introduced himself to Leon.

Leon responded with "No Thanks, Bro," which was hilarious at the time since the original game portrayed him as a witty character who doesn't shy away from passing quirky comments on events unraveling around him.

Upon defeating Ramon Salazar, you will obtain an achievement/trophy called No Thanks, Bro. This is a clear reference to the aforementioned memorable exchange between Leon and Salazar.

3) Throne Room

Fans of the original game were impressed with Leon sitting on Osmund Saddler’s throne. You can recreate this scene in the Resident Evil 4 Remake as well. You will come across a Throne Room in the later stages of the game while progressing through the story and finding collectibles in Chapter 12.

The throne is prominently visible in the center of the room and you can interact with it to have Leon seated in a stylish pose. Some fans speculate this could be a nod to Dracula’s posture in the 1997 game Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

4) Reference to Jill Valentine

Jill Valentine was already a fan-favorite character, but the Resident Evil 3 Remake ushered her into mainstream popularity. You can note her remarking that she has become a master of unlocking after she opens the gate in Chapter 14 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

This line was spoken by Barry in the first Resident Evil game way back in 1996. He gave Jill Valentine a lockpick and remarked that she, the master of unlocking, can keep the lockpick safe. Although the game is quite dated, veteran players and fans of this franchise fondly remember the quirk aesthetics of the older Resident Evil entries.

5) Leon’s Separate Ways reference

Leon references Separate Ways mode from the original game (Image via Capcom)

The original Resident Evil 4 had a dedicated game mode called Separate Ways in which you could play as Ada Wong. It was a great addition to the game and you will be delighted to come across this reference in Resident Evil 4 Remake. After defeating Osmund Saddler in the penultimate chapter, Ada walks away towards the chopper and offers Leon to accompany her.

At this juncture, the latter responds with the line “We both know this is where we go our separate ways.” with a purposeful pause before finishing his sentence. This Easter Egg is a direct nod to the fan-favorite game mode. At the time of writing this article, it is still unconfirmed whether we will see a Separate Ways game mode in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Review: One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej https://t.co/7AXAII9jDo

This remake presents a similar story to the original but deviates towards the end. You can peruse this article that explains the ending and highlights how it differs from the original game.

Poll : 0 votes