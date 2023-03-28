All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 12 collectibles and where to find them?

Resident Evil 4 Remake pits you against a plethora of enemies and consistently keeps you on edge with its horror elements. In order to upgrade your weapons and get more potent ones to take down the elite bosses in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can take a break from them by searching for a variety of collectibles like treasures and Castellan figurines and selling some of your trinkets to the Merchant. You can explore the hub areas in every chapter and find the trinkets tucked away in the secret areas.

Chapter 12 of the Resident Evil 4 Remake continues your mission to find Ashley in the heinous Castle region. While it is not compulsory to acquire them, it is desirable to gain the collectibles as you continue the tale as some places get closed out after the completion of specific chapters.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Locations of all collectibles in Chapter 12 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

Luis’s Key

You don’t need to investigate any area to procure this object since it is handed to you after the cutscene at the start of this chapter.

Small Key

Ride the elevator in the starting area and upon exiting walk a few steps in the front. You will find a small suitcase containing the Small Key.

Jewel Thief and The Disgrace of the Salazar Family request

Turn around towards the elevator and you will spot two scrolls on the wall. These are the Merchant requests in Resident Evil 4 Remake that you must complete to get rewards. One request is named Jewel Thief and the other is called The Disgrace of the Salazar Family Request. Both requests will be covered in this collectibles list of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Gold Chicken Egg

You can acquire this treasure in the Throne Room (Image via Capcom)

Head to the Throne Room, which can be located on the eastern section of your map. You can spot a cage on the right side of the throne. You can use a cube-shaped key to unlock it and fetch the Gold Chicken Egg.

Complete The Disgrace of the Salazar Family request

To complete the request picked up near the elevator, you will need to toss an egg on Ramon Salazar’s painting. You can throw the Gold Chicken Egg acquired above or use any of the normal chicken eggs you might have found while exploring. It is recommended that you use the latter as the Gold Chicken Egg can be sold to the Merchant to gain Pesetas.

Scratched Emerald to complete Jewel Thief request

Do not proceed to the clock tower. Instead, return to the Courtyard section in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Look above the wall to the right of the violet torch of the Merchant for a nest. Shoot it and collect the Scratched Emerald. Feel free to send it over to the Merchant to satisfy the Jewel Thief request in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Ornate Beetle

Use the Small Key to unlock the drawer (Image via Capcom)

While finding the collectibles in Chapter 8 of Resident Evil Remake, you would have come across a locked drawer in the last tower of Caste Battlements. You can use the Small Key which was mentioned earlier in this article to unlock this drawer containing the Ornate Beetle.

Castellan

You can now return to the elevator area (where you picked up the two Merchant requests) and board the Gondola which will take you to the next section. After alighting from the Gondola, continue to the room in front of you and fight the opponents. You can shoot the Castellan figure hiding down in a spot under the stairs.

Gold Bar

The Gold Bar is on the same floor as the Castellan (Image via Capcom)

Turn around and head to a small space behind a set of sacks and crates on the same floor. Here you will find a brown chest containing the Gold Bar.

Alexandrite

Shoot the silver container (Image via Capcom)

Ascend the staircase beside the Castellan you shot. Keep walking straight until you reach the dead end. You can spot a silver vessel hanging above you. Shoot it and grab the Alexandrite treasure.

Mirror with Pearls and Rubies

Take the path near the broken railing (Image via Capcom)

Take the path to the left of the statue and keep heading upstairs. Instead of climbing down the ladder, head to the right of the broken railing. Open the chest to acquire the Mirror with Pearls and Rubies.

Extravagant Clock

Open the chest beside the elevator (Image via Capcom)

Feel free to hop down from the above area. You will find another chest right in front of you. Interact with it to grab the Extravagant Clock treasure. Do collect this item before dealing with the elevator on your right.

Capacity Compliance achievement/trophy

To secure this achievement/trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you must make sure no enemy hops onto the elevator with you. If an enemy does manage to jump on the elevator, feel free to reload the save which begins the game from the point before elevator activation.

Yellow Diamond

Shoot the silver container hanging from the scaffolding (Image via Capcom)

Upon completing the elevator section, you will come across an open area with a series of wooden scaffolding on the left. Try to get closer to the last wooden scaffolding with a silver container hanging from it (walk slowly because the wooden platforms may break). Shoot it to obtain the Yellow Diamond.

You Talk Too Much achievement

Getting this achievement/trophy is a tricky endeavor since you need to toss a grenade in Salazar’s face when he is in mutated form. You can refer to this guide on how to easily defeat Ramon Salazar in Resident Evil 4 Remake. You can leverage the opening when he hangs from the ceiling to throw a grenade at him.

Lip Rouge

You can obtain the Lip Rouge after defeating Salazar. You must walk to its corpse and loot it similar to obtaining the False Eye after defeating Bitores Mendez in the earlier chapters of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

If you are inclined to engage in a collectible hunt in your current playthrough of the game, feel free to peruse this extensive guide on finding all Chapter 11 collectibles in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Poll : 0 votes