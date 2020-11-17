Top 5 Minecraft seeds for beginners

The most important worlds in Minecraft are probably some of the first ones that were ever loaded up.

These seeds are perfect for beginners, and should offer a lot of help to those in need of a little boost. Don't worry, more experienced players can still find joy in their simplicity. Gather some trees, head off into the nearest cave, and get going, with these 5 incredible beginner seeds.

The best beginner Minecraft seeds

#5- -1766414693

This seed drops players directly in front of a small cave system that holds a bit of coal and iron. Utilize the large opening found at the end to have a base perfectly pre-built, or head directly north from spawn and build atop a large and beautiful mountain. New players can use the safety found in the beautiful oak and birch forest to gather up wood or some food from nearby spawning animals as well.

#4- -967753826658761350

Players will find themselves immediately surrounded by trees much larger than they've most likely seen before. The giant taiga biome, as seen above, houses trees that each hold upwards of 80 logs, making running out of wood a thing of the past. Construct a beautiful log cabin in the woods, or a whole city atop the trees with this incredible seed.

#3- -2330475842438314406

A wonderful seed for players looking to get a quick head start, featuring an expansive cave system and a couple golden apples, all available from spawn. After spawning, players can head east for about a hundred blocks and they'll find a desert temple mostly covered in sand. To the west of spawn, however, players can find multiple entry points to an extremely large cave system with some exposed diamonds at (154, 11, -172).

#2- 5056944166838223394

This seed places players into a world with an incredible opportunity, a lava pit and a large mountain. If those two things don't immediately scream out evil castle with a lava moat, then there can't be much that will illicit those ideas. Digging directly beneath the tree in the bottom right of the image above will lead players to a small but very open cave system that leads directly to an area beneath the image.

#1- 35994635

The last seed on this list puts players just west of a beautiful acacia village, and even further east is a pillager outpost just across the river. Gather enough gear and set out on an attack against the illagers who are planning to destroy the nearby town.