Top 5 reasons to play Honkai Star Rail on PC

One of the most popular gacha titles from HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, is available on PC, Android, and iOS devices. While each of these gadgets with the required hardware can offer a seamless gaming experience, PCs, in particular, stand out as a favorable option for many enthusiasts. However, choosing a device to play the game is a matter of a player’s preference since each has its own specific set of pros and cons.

This article will explore all the possible reasons to play the game on PC.

What are the five best reasons to play Honkai Star Rail on PC?

5) Smoother Experience

PCs provide the smoothest Honkai Star Rail experience out of all the available devices when sporting the required hardware. Even the locations load faster when the game runs on an SSD.

Considering that the title is brimming with massive cities to explore and numerous NPCs to put life into, it demands a lot of resources to render everything on the screen. Unless you have a robust system on your tablets or mobile devices, they are susceptible to stutters or frame drops.

However, such performance issues rarely occur on a PC since most updated setups likely pack better hardware than the minimum required for the game.

4) Hardware options

While Honkai Star Rail is highly optimized for mobile devices, it will likely become more demanding with the release of new updates. This will prompt players to purchase a better phone or tablet, which may not be feasible for everyone.

On the other hand, PC users can simply swap out the required hardware without changing the entire setup. For instance, one can simply upgrade their GPU or processor if they encounter any performance issues while playing the game.

Likewise, players can simply install an SSD or a hard disk instead of deleting any existing applications if the title ever expands in size.

3) Bigger display option

Get a bigger display to capture all the intricate character animations (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse is yet to launch Honkai Star Rail on the PlayStation network. Hence, a computer is the only available device with a large display option. A big screen is necessary for those keen to immerse themselves in the visual depth of the title and experience character animations in pristine quality.

Moreover, computer monitor sizes go up to a whopping 55 inches to cater to the growing demand for larger displays from enthusiastic gamers. Although TV screens are typically larger than monitors, the title is more enjoyable on the latter as it provides lower input lag than the former.

2) Better graphics

Honkai Star Rail boasts a fantastic world design, along with unique anime-style characters that are better experienced with a cranked-up graphic setting. On that note, a good PC offers the ultimate graphical experience at a higher resolution.

High-end GPUs such as the RTX 4090 or RX 7600 can easily render the title in 4K resolution at maxed-out visual settings. Although the game looks spectacular even at medium graphics settings, it should not stop a fan from building a high-end PC to render all its detailed visuals at the highest possible quality.

1) Better controls

Access a few options on the menu via key bindings (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail PC controls are arguably easier and more versatile than any handheld device. The former also has a lot of extra keybindings, making it easier to access some of the options on the pause menu.

It has dedicated buttons to access Team Setup, Missions, Tutorials, and more. Moreover, navigating a character using a mouse and keyboard during exploration is comfortable and smooth, unlike touchpads on mobile devices.

Overall, Honkai Star Rail on PC performs better at the cost of the accessibility offered by mobile devices and tablets.

