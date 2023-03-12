Top 5 Sidearms in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall features a neon-themed city called Neomuna on Neptune, and players can partake in the new Season of Defiance activities. While most players prefer to use Auto Rifles, Pulse Rifles, and other primary weapons to defeat their foes, one cannot undermine the quick and nimble Sidearms.

Final Warning, Peacebond, Devil’s Ruin, Punching Out, and Traveler’s Chosen are some of the best Sidearms one can utilize in PVE and PVP. Most Sidearms are useful in close-range combat, especially when multiple enemies swarm the players in a corner or a small area.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Final Warning, Peacebond, and three other best Sidearms in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall ushered in the Season of Defiance, wherein players can resort to various weapons to fend off enemies in both PVE and PVP activities.

The following are some of the best Sidearms players can wield in the game:

1) Final Warning

Final Warning is one of the best new exotic weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall, as it deals Strand damage. What makes it stand out is the perk named All at Once, which enables the players to mark their opponents (ones in the range of the Sidearm) by holding the trigger.

Furthermore, its Pick Your Poison perk facilitates homing bullets that follow the targeted enemy. This makes it a must-have weapon in both PVE and PVP activities, as one can easily mark the opponent guardians in the Crucible.

2) Peacebond

Peacebond can be acquired by completing Iron Banner (Image via Bungie)

Peacebond is a rapid firing (491 Rounds Per Minute) Sidearm with an Adaptive Frame archetype. It deals Stasis damage and fires in three rapid bursts. It has a reload time of 1.93 seconds, which is handy when combating multiple enemy waves.

One can obtain this weapon by partaking in Iron Banner events (possibly March 21, 2023) and ranking their reputation up with Lord Saladin. The Iron Banner can be played by anyone since it does not involve any pre-requisites of purchasing the Lightfall or any other expansion.

3) Devil’s Ruin

The Devil’s Ruin is a Solar Exotic Sidearm that can be acquired from the Exotic kiosk in the Tower hub area of Destiny 2. Its Close the Gap perk enables players to fire a laser shot by charging it up. The only downside is the long reload time of 2.09 seconds while normal firing and even more when using the laser shot.

Although this Sidearm is not recommended for PVE, at least not for fending off multiple waves of enemies, it is extremely useful in PVP activities. One can fully charge the laser shot to compensate for the reload times, which refills the magazine automatically.

4) Punching Out

This Sidearm is easier to acquire (Image via Bungie)

Punching out is one of the easiest Sidearms to acquire, as one can obtain it by simply completing the Strikes and redeeming the Reputation Rank rewards from Commander Zavala. It is a Solar Sidearm with a Rapid-Fire Frame archetype which boosts the reload time whenever the magazine is empty.

It has a firing rate of 450 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a quick reload time of 1.77 seconds. These characteristics make it harder to skip this handy Destiny 2 Sidearm that is extremely adept at defeating multiple foes in quick succession, provided they are in close proximity to the player.

5) Traveler's Chosen

Traveler's Chosen is an Exotic Sidearm that deals Kinetic damage and can be acquired from the Exotic kiosk in the Tower. The Gathering Light perk comprises two actions, one allowing players to accumulate stacks of light upon delivering final blows with this Sidearm.

The alternate action enables them to consume those stacks to increase the filling rate of the melee, grenade, and class energy bar.

Furthermore, the Gift of the Traveler perk boosts this weapon’s reload time and handling and enhances its target-acquiring capabilities. Traveler’s Chosen boasts a firing rate of 300 RPM and a reload time of 1.8 seconds that can be improved with the aforementioned perk.

Destiny 2 Lightfall received mixed reviews because it was a welcoming iteration for new players but was held back by a rushed story campaign. The current Season of Defiance and the latest Raid called Root of Nightmares have kept the player base busy grinding for new loot in the game.

