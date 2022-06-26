Top 5 Straight Swords to use in Elden Ring

Straight Swords have a storied history in Elden Ring. It is an iconic and reliable class of weapon that every Souls player has used at least a couple of times. The Straight Sword is adaptable, as a lot of builds have access to the category and they usually do not require ludicrous stats to wield effectively. There is a lot of fun to be had when taking this classic route, and Straight Swords are just that good.

Weapons in Elden Ring are some of the best in the Soulsborne franchise. There is just so much variety available that players will get totally lost in trying to pick out their favorite weapon.

With Elden Ring allowing players to customize Ashes of Wars on different weapons, a lot of the weapons that were deemed useless by Souls veterans have started to make a comeback. This list takes a look at some of the best Straight Swords one can use when battling foes in the Lands Between.

5 of the best Straight Swords that players can find in Elden Ring

1) Broadsword

The Broadsword is one of the most iconic weapons in the Soulsborne franchise. This sword is the go-to for any Soulsborne veteran as the moveset has remained virtually unchanged. The weapon is the primary choice for Soul Level 1 challenge runs in Dark Souls 3. It is a basic starter weapon for most, but has no problem carrying players to the end of the game.

The Broadsword in Elden Ring is the starting weapon for the Confessor class. The Confessor class is an extremely versatile starting class as they have a good overall stat distribution.

The Broadsword can also be purchased from a Nomadic Merchant who sets up his trade South-East of the Coastal Cave in Limgrave. Players can reach this area as soon as they hit the open world.

2) Warhawk’s Talon

Warhawk's Talon infused with lightning.

The Warhawk’s Talon is an amazing Straight Sword with a lot of versatility. The weapon can be infused with different ashes of war, depending on the playstyle, and has a very unique heavy attack that can come out quite quickly and leave unprepared foes in a lick of trouble. When dual-wielded, The Warhawk’s Talons provide an excellent weapon choice for players who wish to inflict foes with status effects.

The Warhawk’s Talon is a drop from the Bladed Talon Eagles located at Stormveil Castle. Stormveil Castle is easily one of the best Legacy Dungeons designed for Elden Ring, and it is a shame that it appears so early in the game.

If players wish to acquire this weapon, they will have to go through Margit to get access to Stormveil Castle. The weapons have an amazing scaling for Dexterity builds and can be infused with a variety of different Ashes of War.

3) Sword of St. Trina

The next entry on the list consists of the only Sleep inflicting swords available in Elden Ring. The Sword of St. Trina is a Straight Sword that requires Intelligence to scale effectively. It has decent scaling with Dexterity but is best used when playing as a sorcerer or a ‘Sandman’ build.

The weapon has the same moveset as any other Straight Sword in the category but can inflict Sleep Status buildup at an alarming rate.

The Sword of St. Trina can be found in Caelid, more specifically in the Forsaken Ruins. The Straight Sword can be picked up quite early in the game and as stated before, can be extremely viable in Sorcery builds.

Sleep in Elden Ring is a very niche status effect, as most of the PvE content is immune to it. It can be of great use in PvP as most players will not have encountered a foe that inflicts Sleep. This is a great choice for players who are looking to switch it up and try a new playstyle in Elden Ring.

4) Carian Knight Sword

Carian Knight sword in action.

The Carian Knight Sword is probably the most glanced-over weapon in the game. The Straight Sword is a symbol of power for the Carian Knights, as they used these instruments of war to repel the onslaught of troops that sought to destroy the Carian Royal Family.

The weapon has a unique Ash of War called the Carian Grandeur, which is absolutely amazing. The weapon primarily scales with Intelligence but requires some knowledge about stat allocation to wield properly.

The Carian Knight Sword can be found in a chest behind the carriage hearse Northwest of the Lake of Liurnia. The weapon has a unique heavy attack that is not found in any other straight sword.

If players are conflicted about this weapon, they can get a demonstrative show from one of the last Carian Knights left, Moongrum. The weapon is extremely versatile and can be of great use for Mage Knight builds or Spellblade builds in Elden Ring.

5) Ornamental Straight Sword

This last entry is usually seen as a prize for those few that manage to beat the Grafted Scion at the Chapel of Anticipation during the start of the game. The paired Straight Swords are the primary weapon of choice for the Grafted Scions that inhabit the Lands Between.

The weapons have a very unique Ash of War called Golden Tempering that coats the blades with a holy infusion. The Ornamental Straight Sword is a paired Straight Sword that scales primarily with Dexterity.

The Ornamental Straight Swords cannot be infused with any other Ashes of War and require Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade. If players are unable to defeat the Grafted Scion at this stage, they can always go through the game and return to the Chapel of Anticipation by using the waygate at one of the Four Belfries.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far