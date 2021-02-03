Some player's have found absurd ways to break Pokemon games.

Most players run through the various titles without doing anything out of the ordinary and have a fun time while doing so. But occasionally, a player will find some insane way of breaking the game, and those glitches can make the rest of the game not even work. Here are the top 5 ways players have broken Pokemon games.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 ways players have broken Pokemon games

#5 - Zoroark Glitch

Image via Pokemon Wiki

In the post game of Black 2 & White 2 on Champion's Road, there is a Zoroark that leads the player to N's Castle. If the player follows Zoroark to its destination, the post game will start. However, if the player doesn't complete this route and leaves the Zoroark, they will be soft locked in the initial spot.

This is truly game breaking since Black 2 & White 2 prides itself on it's amazing post game, which can't be played if this glitch happens.

#4 - Sky Drop Glitch

Image via Quora

The TM Sky Drop could permanently paralyze the target in a double battle. If the player uses Sky Drop, then follows up with Gravity, that target will be permanently paralyzed.

This resulted in Sky Drop being banned in wi-fi battles as well as in tournament play in the competitive scene. However, any double battle was a free win in Black and White if the player had these moves.

#3 - The ZZAZZ Glitch

Image via NewOPKMN (Youtube)

The "ZZAZZ" glitch can be done by doing the trainer fight glitch that typically is done to catch Mew. However, it is executed slightly differently. After doing the initial glitch, the player must encounter a Ditto with a special stat of 251. Then, the player must find themselves at a specific tile in the game and it's set up.

The glitch itself changes the player's party to a full party of Bulbasaurs that only know the move Explosion. Some people refer to this glitch as the exploding Bulbasaur glitch, but they are all named ZZAZZAAZZA, so it's proper name is the ZZAZZ glitch.

#2 - Lumiose City Glitch

Image via GameZone

In Pokemon X & Y, if the player saves and reloads their save in the North or South boulevard of Lumiose City, that save will be corrupted. The player cannot move or interact with anything in the save file this happens in, forcing the player to start a new game.

Fortunately, The Pokemon Company did address this with an update available in the Nintendo e-shop. However, it did force a lot of players to lose a bunch of progress, and was quite easy to accidentally stumble upon.

#1 - Glitch City

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This glitch occurs in Pokemon Red & Blue when the player enters the Safari Zone and immediately after entering, they leave and say no to leaving. If the player then saves and resets in the Safari Zone, they will have the limited steps outside of the Safari Zone. In which case they run all of those steps, they will teleported back to the Safari Zone entrance. Upon leaving, the player will enter "Glitch City."

Glitch City can soft lock the player, if not prepared. Although this probably won't happen accidentally, it's still the most interesting way to break a Pokemon game.