Any GTA experience is incomplete without the absolute thrill of muscle car racing.

We have compiled a list of fastest muscle cars in GTA 5 for the best gaming experience!

Vapid Blade

Muscle car racing is an essential aspect of the GTA experience. Though handling these vehicles can be a bit of a challenge for a beginner, any experienced gamer will fully enjoy this powerful ride in GTA. With that in mind, let us have a look at the top ten fastest muscle cars in GTA 5.

VAPID BLADE

A two-door muscle car based on the real-life 1965 Ford Falcon, the Vapid Blade is one of the most-affordable muscle cars in GTA 5, priced at $160,000. Easier to steer than most other muscle cars, the Blade accelerates well and is recommended for someone starting their racing career in GTA.

Imponte Duke O'Death

This car is a modified armoured version of the Dukes, and is based on the 1968-1970 Dodge Charger. Available to buy for $665,000, the Duke O’Death is a stylish black car, with top speed and acceleration, making it one of the best muscle cars in GTA.

VAPID DOMINATOR GTX

Inspired from the aesthetics of the 2015 Ford Mustang, the Dominator GTX is one of the easiest muscle cars to drive — what it lacks in speed, it makes up for in greater control and stability. This car is perfect for a gamer who is still learning their ways around the GTA 5 steering wheel.

DECLASSE STALLION

If you are a seasoned GTA player, then this simple car will surely make you feel nostalgic, as it has been around since the original Grand Theft Auto. The Stallion variant available for purchase in GTA 5 comes with better top speed and greater handling.

Declasse Yosemite

DECLASSE YOSEMITE

There’s something quite attractive and reliable about a pick-up truck, and if that’s your aesthetic too, you need to buy the Yosemite — a car inspired by 1980s pick-up trucks. Equipped with a high-end engine, Yosemite packs a powerful punch with its unexpectedly high speed, making it a favorite for muscle car races.

IMPONTE RUINER 2000

Priced at a whopping $5,745,600, the Ruiner 2000 is a modified variant of the Ruiner, and is one of the best muscle cars available to race with in GTA 5. The Ruiner 2000 gives the player improved acceleration and top speed.

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

BRAVADO GAUNTLET HELLFIRE

The Gauntlet Hellfire is an extremely-suave, two-door muscle car. It is only for the seasoned muscle car racer, as it has the highest top speed in the entire muscle class, hence having the tendency to spin out of control at high speeds.

DECLASSE WEAPONIZED TAMPA

The weaponized Tampa is an armored version of the Tampa, available to buy for $2,108,050. This car is one of the fastest weaponised muscle cars, owing to its increased top speed and better acceleration.

Imponte Nightshade

IMPONTE NIGHTSHADE

A design that is inspired by the iconic 1970-1973 Chevrolet Camaro, the Nightshade gives you the best of both worlds — a better-than-average top speed as well as great control and steering.

IMPONTE PHOENIX

Last but not the least, the Phoenix is a two-door muscle car that gives good competition if in the right hands. A high top speed and decent acceleration, regardless of its shaky controls, make it one of the best muscle cars in GTA 5.