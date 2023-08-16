Tower of God New World Summer Vacation update: New Characters, Events, and more

Tower of God New World received an update from its developer Netmarble on August 16, 2023. Titled Summer Vacation, this new update debuts two new characters or teammates, six new swimsuit costumes, many events, and purchasable bundles. Players can also receive exciting in-game items as rewards by logging into the title daily.
Tower of God New World is an idle RPG title that saw its global release on July 26, 2023. This is the second major update since the game's release. Players can download it from their device’s respective app stores and enjoy the updated content. This article will deliver all the details about the latest update in this mobile game.
Exploring details about Tower of God New World’s latest update
Tower of God New World introduces two new teammates who deal magic damage: SSR+ [Thorn] Viole and SSR [Maniacal] Xia Xia.
Regulars will be able to play a new chapter 25 in Adventure mode, a new story event and growth mission revolving around Xia Xia, Vacation Celebration Check-in Event, Vacation Mission event.
New Characters
Here are the details of two new characters that this update introduces:
[Thorn] Viole
- Grade: SSR+
- Element: Red
- Role: Support
- Position: Wave Controller
- Passive Skill: Blue Oar
- Active Skills: Peacock Wings and Black-Hole Sphere
- Special Skill: Thorn
Viole is obtainable via Summon Teammate menu, Vacation Lucky Draw, and using SSR+ Soulstone in this mobile gacha title.
[Maniacal] Xia Xia
- Grade: SSR
- Element: Red
- Role: Support
- Position: Light Bearer
- Active Skills: Eyes Wide Open! and Refundable Barrier
- Passive Skill: Maniacal
- Special Move: High Performance Lighthouse
Xia Xia is obtainable in this idle title via Summon Teammate menu, using SSR Soulstone and SSR Red Soulstone.
New Events
The following new events will be available until August 30, 2023, except for the Vacation Celebration Check-in event, which will last until August 29. Here are the details:
Story Event: Xia Xia’s Dangerous Vacation
Part of the Sunset Beach Episode, this Tower of God New World event revolves around Xia Xia. It offers two stages: Story and Free. One must complete the Story to access the Free stage in this RPG title.
Playing the Free stage consumes stamina which is purchasable using Suspendium. Additionally, regulars will get one stamina for free every five minutes and fifty seconds.
Players can obtain additional rewards in the Free stage for playing the event with featured characters according to their limit breaks. Here are the details:
- Using SSR Hartz and Shibisu rewards additional Conch
- Using SSR Hwaryun and Ha Yuri rewards additional Squid
- Using SSR+ Viole and SSR Xia Xia rewards additional Red Snapper
Moreover, playing the stage with teammates in swimsuit costumes rewards five percent extra event points, and using Viole in swimsuit rewards ten percent extra event points.
Xia Xia’s Growth Mission
Regulars can trigger this mission by obtaining SSR [Maniacal] Xia Xia. Like Hwaryun's growth mission in Tower of God New World's first update, it offers several event-exclusive missions that grant numerous items as rewards upon completion. Here are the details of each task and their respective prizes:
- Get SSR [Maniacal] Xia Xia: 2 Normal Summon Ticket
- Reach Rapport Level 2: 5 FUG Insignia
- Reach Rapport Level 3: 10 FUG Insignia
- Reach Proficiency Level 3: 5 Uncommon Instruction Manual
- Reach Proficiency Level 5: 10 Uncommon Instruction Manual
- Tier 1 Limit Break: 5 Normal Summon Ticket
- Tier 2 Limit Break: 5 Normal Summon Ticket
Completing all these missions will reward an additional SSR [Maniacal] Xia Xia teammate.
Vacation Event Exchange Shop
This event exchange shop accepts event-exclusive items such as Conch, Squid, and Red Snapper. Regulars can redeem other resources by exchanging the said event-exclusive items in this mobile game's event exchange shop.
After the event ends, these items will automatically convert into Coins as follows:
- 1 Conch: 20 Coins
- 1 Squid: 100 Coins
- 1 Red Snapper: 500 Coins
Vacation Celebration Check-in Event
This event rewards several in-game items for logging into the title for fourteen days. Here are the details:
- Day 1 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket
- Day 2 Login Bonus: 5 Uncommon Enhancement Hammer
- Day 3 Login Bonus: 2 Loot Coin Amplification for 8 hours
- Day 4 Login Bonus: 5 Common Instruction Manual
- Day 5 Login Bonus: 10 Normal Summon Ticket
- Day 6 Login Bonus: 3 Gift Chest
- Day 7 Login Bonus: 5 Uncommon Enhancement Hammer
- Day 8 Login Bonus: 1 Loot Shinsu Amplification for 8 hours
- Day 9 Login Bonus: 5 Common Instruction Manual
- Day 10 Login Bonus: 10 Normal Summon Ticket
- Day 11 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket
- Day 12 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket
- Day 13 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket
- Day 14 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket
Apart from all these events, regulars can clear several missions from the Tower of God New World Dangerous Vacation Event and earn rewards, including SSR Soulstones, Normal Summon Tickets, and more.
New Content
During the event, several new vacation bundles will be available for purchase from this free-to-play title's in-game shop. The bundles include Suspendium, swimsuit costumes, and Vacation Ticket.
Additionally, one can obtain new swimsuit costumes for six teammates: Viole, Xia Xia, Shibisu, Ha Yuri, Hatz, and Hwaryun in this anime-style title.
Players can also use a new summer season-themed background in the Main Lobby Screen. It unlocks for regulars clearing the Act 1 of the Tower of God New World's latest Vacation Story Event.