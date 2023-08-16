Tower of God New World Summer Vacation update: New Characters, Events, and more

Tower of God New World received an update from its developer Netmarble on August 16, 2023. Titled Summer Vacation, this new update debuts two new characters or teammates, six new swimsuit costumes, many events, and purchasable bundles. Players can also receive exciting in-game items as rewards by logging into the title daily.

Tower of God New World is an idle RPG title that saw its global release on July 26, 2023. This is the second major update since the game's release. Players can download it from their device’s respective app stores and enjoy the updated content. This article will deliver all the details about the latest update in this mobile game.

Exploring details about Tower of God New World’s latest update

All details about Tower of God New World Summer Vacation update. (Image via Netmarble)

Tower of God New World introduces two new teammates who deal magic damage: SSR+ [Thorn] Viole and SSR [Maniacal] Xia Xia.

Regulars will be able to play a new chapter 25 in Adventure mode, a new story event and growth mission revolving around Xia Xia, Vacation Celebration Check-in Event, Vacation Mission event.

New Characters

Here are the details of two new characters that this update introduces:

[Thorn] Viole

SSR+ Viole in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

Grade: SSR+

SSR+ Element: Red

Red Role: Support

Support Position: Wave Controller

Wave Controller Passive Skill: Blue Oar

Blue Oar Active Skills: Peacock Wings and Black-Hole Sphere

Peacock Wings and Black-Hole Sphere Special Skill: Thorn

Viole is obtainable via Summon Teammate menu, Vacation Lucky Draw, and using SSR+ Soulstone in this mobile gacha title.

[Maniacal] Xia Xia

SSR Xia Xia in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

Grade: SSR

SSR Element: Red

Red Role: Support

Support Position: Light Bearer

Light Bearer Active Skills: Eyes Wide Open! and Refundable Barrier

Eyes Wide Open! and Refundable Barrier Passive Skill: Maniacal

Maniacal Special Move: High Performance Lighthouse

Xia Xia is obtainable in this idle title via Summon Teammate menu, using SSR Soulstone and SSR Red Soulstone.

New Events

A new story event titled Xia Xia's Dangerous Vacation is available to play in Tower of God New World's latest update. (Image via Netmarble)

The following new events will be available until August 30, 2023, except for the Vacation Celebration Check-in event, which will last until August 29. Here are the details:

Story Event: Xia Xia’s Dangerous Vacation

Part of the Sunset Beach Episode, this Tower of God New World event revolves around Xia Xia. It offers two stages: Story and Free. One must complete the Story to access the Free stage in this RPG title.

Playing the Free stage consumes stamina which is purchasable using Suspendium. Additionally, regulars will get one stamina for free every five minutes and fifty seconds.

Players can obtain additional rewards in the Free stage for playing the event with featured characters according to their limit breaks. Here are the details:

Using SSR Hartz and Shibisu rewards additional Conch

and rewards additional Using SSR Hwaryun and Ha Yuri rewards additional Squid

and rewards additional Using SSR+ Viole and SSR Xia Xia rewards additional Red Snapper

Moreover, playing the stage with teammates in swimsuit costumes rewards five percent extra event points, and using Viole in swimsuit rewards ten percent extra event points.

Xia Xia’s Growth Mission

Completing each mission in Xia Xia's Growth Mission rewards several items in Tower of God New World. (Image via Netmarble)

Regulars can trigger this mission by obtaining SSR [Maniacal] Xia Xia. Like Hwaryun's growth mission in Tower of God New World's first update, it offers several event-exclusive missions that grant numerous items as rewards upon completion. Here are the details of each task and their respective prizes:

Get SSR [Maniacal] Xia Xia: 2 Normal Summon Ticket

2 Normal Summon Ticket Reach Rapport Level 2: 5 FUG Insignia

5 FUG Insignia Reach Rapport Level 3: 10 FUG Insignia

10 FUG Insignia Reach Proficiency Level 3: 5 Uncommon Instruction Manual

5 Uncommon Instruction Manual Reach Proficiency Level 5: 10 Uncommon Instruction Manual

10 Uncommon Instruction Manual Tier 1 Limit Break: 5 Normal Summon Ticket

5 Normal Summon Ticket Tier 2 Limit Break: 5 Normal Summon Ticket

Completing all these missions will reward an additional SSR [Maniacal] Xia Xia teammate.

Vacation Event Exchange Shop

This event exchange shop accepts event-exclusive items such as Conch, Squid, and Red Snapper. Regulars can redeem other resources by exchanging the said event-exclusive items in this mobile game's event exchange shop.

After the event ends, these items will automatically convert into Coins as follows:

1 Conch: 20 Coins

20 Coins 1 Squid: 100 Coins

100 Coins 1 Red Snapper: 500 Coins

Vacation Celebration Check-in Event

Vacation Celebration Check-in Event rewards several items for logging into the Tower of God New World daily during the period. (Image via Netmarble)

This event rewards several in-game items for logging into the title for fourteen days. Here are the details:

Day 1 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket

1 Normal Summon Ticket Day 2 Login Bonus: 5 Uncommon Enhancement Hammer

5 Uncommon Enhancement Hammer Day 3 Login Bonus: 2 Loot Coin Amplification for 8 hours

2 Loot Coin Amplification for 8 hours Day 4 Login Bonus: 5 Common Instruction Manual

5 Common Instruction Manual Day 5 Login Bonus: 10 Normal Summon Ticket

10 Normal Summon Ticket Day 6 Login Bonus: 3 Gift Chest

3 Gift Chest Day 7 Login Bonus: 5 Uncommon Enhancement Hammer

5 Uncommon Enhancement Hammer Day 8 Login Bonus: 1 Loot Shinsu Amplification for 8 hours

1 Loot Shinsu Amplification for 8 hours Day 9 Login Bonus: 5 Common Instruction Manual

5 Common Instruction Manual Day 10 Login Bonus: 10 Normal Summon Ticket

10 Normal Summon Ticket Day 11 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket

1 Normal Summon Ticket Day 12 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket

1 Normal Summon Ticket Day 13 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket

1 Normal Summon Ticket Day 14 Login Bonus: 1 Normal Summon Ticket

Apart from all these events, regulars can clear several missions from the Tower of God New World Dangerous Vacation Event and earn rewards, including SSR Soulstones, Normal Summon Tickets, and more.

New Content

New swimsuit costumes for six characters will be available to obtain in Tower of God New World's latest update. (Image via Netmarble)

During the event, several new vacation bundles will be available for purchase from this free-to-play title's in-game shop. The bundles include Suspendium, swimsuit costumes, and Vacation Ticket.

Additionally, one can obtain new swimsuit costumes for six teammates: Viole, Xia Xia, Shibisu, Ha Yuri, Hatz, and Hwaryun in this anime-style title.

Players can also use a new summer season-themed background in the Main Lobby Screen. It unlocks for regulars clearing the Act 1 of the Tower of God New World's latest Vacation Story Event.