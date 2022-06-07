Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted weekly reset (June 7)

The Eververse Store is like a candy shop for guardians in Destiny 2. Although the items in the store do not affect gameplay in any way, everyone likes looking their best, even if there are big bad nightmares on the loose.

That said, the cosmetic items in the Eververse Store can be bought with Silver, the premium currency of the game. Alternatively, Guardians can also purchase items with Bright Dust, another in-game currency that they can earn by completing different activities and challenges in the game.

However, only a select few items can be bought with Bright Dust from the Eververse Store. With the weekly reset inbound, here are a list of items that will be available in the Eververse Store for Bright Dust.

All upcoming Eververse items for Bright Dust in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted weekly reset (June 7)

Destiny 2 is in the third week of the Season of the Haunted. This week, Guardians will be able to purchase new emotes and weapon ornaments from the Eververse Store.

1) Ships and Sparrows

The first item is an exotic ship known as the N33-DL. The ship should be priced at 2000 Bright Dust, and will only be available during Week 3 in Season of the Haunted. The N33-DL exotic ship was first introduced in Season of the Risen, and will make a return once again during the current season as well.

The N33-DL exotic ship will be sold in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 this week. (Image via Bungie)

The second item on this list is an exotic Sparrow, known as Wartorn Pergerine, with a speed of 160. Interestingly enough, this is the only week where this item will be sold for Bright Dust. Wartorn Pergerine is set to appear in the Eververse Store in the forthcoming weeks as well, but it will be sold for Silver instead.

The Wartorn Pergerine could be selling like hot cakes. (Image via Bungie)

2) Weapon Ornaments

The Endless Appetite is an ornament for The Parasite Grenade Launcher. (Image via Bungie)

Weapon Ornaments are ornamental items that Guardians can apply to their weapons. Once these ornaments are purchased, they are available across all three characters. But unlike the Legendary Armor Ornaments, these are not universal.

That said, the first weapon ornament in Week 3 of Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2, called Endless Appetite, is for the Parasite Grenade Launcher, and is priced at 1250 Bright Dust.

As of now, this is the only weapon ornament for the Austringer in Destiny 2. (Image via Bungie)

The second weapon ornament to go on sale is the Broken Bird, To Be Healed ornament for the Austringer Legendary Hand Cannon. This item will also be sold for 700 Bright Dust.

3) Ghost Shell

There is only one exotic Ghost Shell that will be on sale in the Eververse Store for Week 3. Known as the Metropolis Shell, it will be available for a price of 2850 Bright Dust.

The Metropolis Ghost Shell. (Image via Bungie)

4) Universal Ornaments

Three Universal Ornaments that will be on sale during Week 3 of Season of the Haunted, which are for the arms of each of the three classes in the Destiny 2. These ornaments are priced at 1200 Bright Dust each, and they are as follows:

Sun's Apex Grips - Hunter Universal Arms Ornament:

This is the seasonal ornament for Hunters in Destiny 2. (Image via Bungie)

Radiant Breaker Gauntlets - Titan Universal Arms Ornament:

The Titan seasonal arms ornament in Destiny 2. (Image via Bungie)

Dawn Singer Gloves - Warlock Universal Arms Ornament:

The Seasonal arms ornament for Warlocks in Destiny 2. (Image via Bungie)

5) Shaders, Emotes and other Cosmetics

Just like every other week in Destiny 2, Week 3 will also feature some shaders, emotes and transmat effects. The Tidesmoke Shader is first on this list. Priced at 300 Bright Dust, this shader applies a grey and black color scheme on whichever item its applied.

There is also a transmat effect called the SIVA Emergence, which is priced at 300 Bright Dust. The Legendary Cover of the Exile Ghost Projection will also be available in the Eververse Store for 300 Bright Dust.

Finally, there are two interesting emotes up for sale this week. The first one is an exotic emote known as the Rising Dawn emote, which is priced at 3250 Bright Dust. The Happy Stars emote is also on sale and is priced at 400 Bright Dust in Season of the Haunted.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far