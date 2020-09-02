Valorant: The new MagicSpline skin bundle gives the weapons an intergalactic touch

Where would the Valorant community be without their data miners?

Well-known data miner ‘floxay’ is at it again as he has leaked some incredible weapon skin bundle files which Riot has been planning to add in the upcoming Valorant patch 1.07.

Patch 1.07 gave fans a sneak peek of the incredible (as well as outright weird) Valorant weapon skin bundle called the Spline/MagicSpline, which is sure to hit the game’s stores after the Nebula sales finish.

The Valorant Spline collection has divided opinion

In-Game look at the Spline Phantom. Honestly not really a fan of the set. pic.twitter.com/mQY1jVGX8w — Valorant News & Leaks (@Valorant_) September 1, 2020

Not everyone is a fan of the new Valorant skin line and though many players like the ‘dark black metallic curves’ and the ‘bright icy lights’, there are some who find the collection a bit too over the top.

It’s no surprise that Valorant’s design team is breaking boundaries by creating some of the most imaginative weapon skins that an FPS title has ever seen.

From the Elder Flame Collection all the way to the Oni and the Glitch Pop bundle, Riot Games seems to be outdoing themselves with every patch.

And though these new high tier skins were received with a lot of positive feedback, the Spline bundle may not be headed down that road.

Advertisement

The very trope of the Spline skins is that of giving the weapons an intergalactic touch, and though it might look like a harmonious intermingling of sci-fi with the gothic, the design is not everybody’s cup of tea.

Not every Valorant player digs the Men in Black kind of vibe that the Spline collection gives.

Weapons in the Spline collection and cost

Image Credits: Floxay

The Spline collection will be hitting the Valorant stores after the Nebula collection sale expires, and each skin is rumoured to cost 1775 VP, making them the latest premium collection to hit the game.

There is yet to be any information on the type of VFX that the weapons will be getting but the above video by 4TheForge gives us a peek at what the upcoming bundle is going to look like.

The weapons in the collection will be:

Phantom

Operator

Classic

Spectre

Knife skin

You will be able to change the colour schematics for each of the weapons and base it on your liking.