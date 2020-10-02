Vehicle Warehouses in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online is indeed an expansive experience, and players new to the game are often left confused as to what exactly everything means. The constant dialogue box pop-ups certainly do not help, as the user is repeatedly bombarded with information they have no connection to in GTA Online.

Phone calls from Lester and other characters are meant to ease the gamer into the game and provide valuable information. However, instead of helping, they further add to the confusion as the player cannot make sense of most of what they talk about.

With this week's update focusing on Special Vehicle Work and with discounted Offices, this is the perfect time for players to get a Vehicle Warehouse.

What is a Vehicle Warehouse in GTA Online?

Vehicle Warehouses are essentially a large storage facility to store Special vehicles such as those earned by completing Special Vehicle Work. This week in GTA Online, players will get rewarded with Double RP and Cash.

To buy a Vehicle Warehouse, the player must first own an Office, which is available at a discounted price this week. Therefore, this is the perfect time to grab an Office in GTA Online.

These are the vehicle counterparts to the regular Warehouses and act as a storage facility for Special Vehicles (example: Ramp Buggy). Vehicle Warehouses, unlike Standard Warehouses, cannot be raided by enemy players.

There are a total of ten different locations of Vehicle Warehouses to pick from, and they cost in the range of $1,500,000 to $2,850,000. The interior layout is the same for all of these warehouses, with the only difference being that the interior decorations can be added during purchase or redecorated later.

Inside the warehouse, a laptop is useable to access the Ad-Hawk Autos, where the player, as CEO, can sell any number of vehicles that they have collected through Vehicle Cargo Missions.