Warframe Entrati Lanthorn: Drop locations, farming strategies, and more

Warframe Entrati Lanthorns are one of the rarest ingredients to obtain. According to lore, the light of these ceremonial lanterns can pierce the veil between real places and their Void counterparts. However, in the game, their only use is as crafting materials for several pieces of equipment. Additionally, they often crop up as required materials for exchanging different types of Voidplumes with Archemdian Yonta.

Discounting daily Yonta transactions and two cosmetic Ephemeras, you cumulatively need 78 Entrati Lanthorns to craft all the equipment that currently require it, including two of the original Incarnon weapons, Hespar, and Aeolak. 30 more of these are also required to upgrade your faction standing with the Holdfasts to rank 5.

Warframe Entrati Lanthorn drop locations

Entrati Lanthorn can be farmed by planting Distilled Extractor units on a fully cleared Zariman Ten-Zero planet. (Image via Digital Extremes)

Entrati Lanthorns are required to manually build parts for the Warframes Styanax and Gyre. They are considered rare materials, such as Scintillant. Entrati Lanthorn, however, does not manifest in the environment physically like Scintillant.

It can drop from containers on the Zariman Ten-Zero planet. This does not extend to other Zariman-themed tilesets, such as those encountered in The Circuit or the Undercroft. However, the undisclosed drop chance for this seems to be much lower.

Digital Extremes have balanced this out by placing Warframe Entrati Lanthorns in the potential reward tables for various bounties, as well as rotation drops for Zariman-specific missions like Void Cascade and Void Flood (non-Circuit variant).

This varies between as low as 4% for level 60-65 Zariman bounties to 10% for Zariman Exterminate and Zariman Mobile Defense end-level rewards.

For the best odds at this, you have to first clear out the nodes Halako Perimeter (Exterminate) and The Greenway (Mobile Defense). Manually re-doing the mission without selecting bounties afterward has a 10% chance to drop Entrati Lanthorns once you clear the missions.

Most efficient Warframe Entrati Lanthorn farm

Barebones universal Sentinel build with Spare Parts and minimal EHP (Image via Digital Extremes)

A far more reliable way to obtain Entrati Lanthorns is to abuse the mod Spare Parts. Available only on Sentinel-type companions, this mod grants Sentinels a 45% chance to drop a rare resource every time they die. The resource itself depends on the tileset, and on Zariman Ten-Zero, it can either be Voidgel or Entrati Lanthorn.

To utilize this as a Warframe Entrati Lanthorn farm, you simply need to get your Sentinel killed. Sentinels revive with the Regen, Primed Regen, and the Djin-specific Reawaken mod. Regen and Primed Regen reportedly does not trigger Spare parts, and Reawaken's cooldown is too long to use it to quickly farm the material.

The only efficient way to abuse the mechanic is to let your Sentinel die, then let your Warframe die, which lets you revive both of them a total of four times. This can be taken further to six total revives with two rank 4 arcanes. By using the Dispensary augment Repair Dispensary as a Helminth ability, you can take this up to a total of 12 rolls every run.

The best way to do this solo is therefore using Limbo in The Greenway, letting your Sentinel die 12 times at the first cluster of enemies, and then utilizing the Rift to stay alive and Banish to keep the Defense target alive to beat the mission.