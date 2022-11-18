Activision recently released Call of Duty Warzone 2 as its new front-running Battle Royale after the grand success of Modern Warfare 2. Both titles share a common platform and feature a cross-progression system that allows players to share content from both simultaneously. The developers have introduced many new changes to Warzone's fundamentals, making it more realistic and appropriately paced.

Warzone 2 also provides a humongous list of settings that fans can configure to cater to their needs and increase their efficiency in the game to secure victories. It is a large multiplayer game that also introduces one of the largest maps, Al Mazrah, with various topographical variations for the players to utilize and experience.

The game offers a convenient description of the settings and their impact on the game, as well as a few visual representations that ease the manual configuration method, should players opt for it. In-game clarity to identify enemy operators correctly is essential, as players can equip character cosmetics to blend in with the environment.

Explore these Warzone 2 FOV settings

Warzone 2 is brand new. The community should expect in-game issues and bugs to make the gameplay bumpy. Developers are likely working on a patch to rid the title of lingering issues. However, this is expected to be an ongoing fix.

Visibility can be a significant issue in large area-based titles like Warzone 2 and can drastically affect players' performance in the multiplayer lobby. The uncertainty of enemies popping up from all directions demands complete focus on every pixel to win the match.

Field of View (FOV) settings

The Field of View (FOV) settings dictate the area of vision on the screen for players in Warzone 2. It can be widened and similarly narrowed, but each side has its strengths and weaknesses and should be configured according to one's playstyle.

Fans can find their FOV settings in the game by following the steps listed below:

Launch Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Head over to Settings.

Click on the 'Graphics' tab.

Under the icon, the FOV (slider) is present.

The FOV settings can be changed by sliding to the best option. Players are recommended to explore this and experiment to find a good spot.

Best FOV settings

More information being visible on the screen is a great strength that can help players form a team strategy around the information available and avoid being targeted or flanked. The FOV settings should be kept anywhere between 95 to 110 to avoid a cramped or wasted wide view of the massive map.

Anything lower than 95 will make the enemy operators appear larger but cut off chunks of the map from the peripheral vision that is usually preferred and available. Any FOV setting that crosses 110 provides a field of vision that is too wide and shrinks all map assets, and it becomes easy for the player to miss enemy players as they appear smaller.

