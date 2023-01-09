Warzone 2 bug allows players to drive trucks underwater 

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features a massive new map with varied terrain. In a first for the Warzone series, aquatic combat has been hugely emphasized in the latest installment. Developers went above and beyond to integrate new combat mechanics and vehicles to facilitate aquatic warfare. However, not everything works as they are supposed to.

Players in the Warzone 2 community have recently discovered a bug that allows them to drive a truck underwater without any negative consequences. It essentially turns the truck into a submarine that users can drive underwater indefinitely without losing health. While it may seem like a harmless bug, it has the potential to be game-breaking.

Warzone 2 underwater truck bug has led to an uproar in the game's community

Reddit user u/The-Weasel recently posted a clip of them driving a truck underwater in Warzone 2. According to them, trucks can be driven indefinitely underwater from a particular spot near the Hafid Port, which is located on the left end of Al Mazrah.

The user is seen casually taking their truck underwater without running out of breath or taking any damage. It is essential to note here that this particular point connects all the water bodies in Al Mazrah. This means that any player who takes advantage of this bug will be able to remain hidden in different places on the map and even manage to survive the zones in some instances.

The post quickly grabbed the attention of the fans and they were quick to share their responses.

u/whatwhynoplease shared their personal experience in the post, saying they know of other spots like this on the map and that this bug isn't exclusive to the Hafid Port area. They claim to have successfully executed the glitch in the canal located at the center of the map. However, it is thought to be possible only with the truck and doesn't work with other vehicles in the game.

Redditor u/dstranathan has found a clever use for this bug. In Warzone 2, there are several contracts where users can mark themselves to be hunted by other players. However, if they successfully escape the hunt, they are rewarded with cash, which can be used to purchase gear and various items in the game.

u/dstranathan proposes that by using this bug, one can escape such a hunt by hiding underwater and earning cash easily.

Another user, u/Fonce123, claims that this isn't new and fans have been able to do it with the helicopters that are spawned in the game. However, if it isn't new, it begs the question of why it hasn't been fixed yet.

Speaking of the incompetence of the developers, u/HalflingElf stated that the developers won't be fixing this glitch anytime soon. They simply encourage people to use the bug until it comes to the notice of the developers.

While community members on the thread were discussing the underwater truck bug, a few users were quick to point out the mic glitch that can be seen in the clip.

As seen in the clip, there are several mic icons activated to the left of the screen. u/Lma0-Zedong points out and says that the mic bug in the user interface of the game still hasn't been fixed.

This bug has been prevalent for quite a while now and has been ruining the overall experience of the players.

u/0utF0x-inT0x sums up everything that's going on in the clip and calls the entire game a "multi million dollar meme". They state that the mic bug along with the underwater glitch perfectly describes the current state of the game as it appears to be an unfinished and buggy mess.

To lighten the mood of the thread, u/SixGunChimp commended the OP on the post, stating that he successfully found a hidden submarine in Warzone 2.

The Warzone 2 underwater glitch can be exploited in numerous ways and gives players an unfair advantage in several instances. Having said that, users are now waiting for it to be addressed by the developers at the earliest.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes