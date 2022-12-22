Warzone 2 DMZ guide: Six rewards to collect from weapon case in Building 21

In Call of Duty Warzone 2, the DMZ mode is an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode in which Operator teams have total freedom to execute faction-based tasks. Players in DMZ matches spawn on the Al Mazrah map at random. Each operator gets a bag full of guns, equipment, and other necessities for the missions ahead.

DMZ is a terrific way to explore the Warzone 2 Al Mazrah battlefield without the worry of circle collapse or other players, to some degree. It is commonly recognized as an incredibly popular game mode since it allows fans to loot and accomplish missions.

With the release of the Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update, players will have access to a brand new area called Building 21.

Building 21 is an exciting new area in Warzone 2 Season 1

Building 21 is termed the deadliest location in the DMZ mode and thus, gamers can expect a tough challenge including some exciting new treasure hunts.

Building 21 can be found outside of Al Mazrah on a different map while entering the DMZ mode. To gain access to the area, however, players will require a Building 21 access card.

The above access card may be gained from orange containers in Al Mazrah or from crashed aircraft when a team controls SAM sites spread out across the area.

Special rewards to collect from the weapon case in Building 21

Building 21 offers some exclusive rewards that can attract many Warzone fans.

If players can leave the building with the weapon case, they will receive some amazing cosmetic goodies. But to get those rewards, players must escape the building alive.

There are six weapon cases with various rewards, with the ultimate reward being the Silver Tox blueprint for the recently introduced Chimera assault rifle.

To receive all six rewards, players need to visit Building 21 six times and come out alive with one weapon case.

Below are all the rewards available in the weapon case of Building 21:

1) Charm - Going Bark

The first reward is a weapon charm named Going Bark. It represents a cute dog wearing night vision goggles.

2) Calling Card - Weapon Rover

The second reward is a calling card known as Weapon Rover. The card suits the theme of Building 21, as obtaining the weapon case on the third floor requires overcoming the Wilson rover.

In the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 , Calling Cards are configurable titles and backgrounds that appear on a player's card.

3) Weapon Sticker - Roar

The third reward is a weapon sticker called Roar. It represents a blue roaring tiger with reference to previous Call of Duty games.

4) Emblem - Company Sniper

The fourth reward is an emblem called Company Sniper. It is well-designed, depicting the Shadow Company logo with a rook (chess piece) in the middle.

Emblems in Modern Warfare 2 are in-game cosmetics used to customize the user's player card.

5) Vehicle skin - Camo Cloud

The fifth reward is the Camo Cloud vehicle skin, which is particularly made for hefty choppers.

6) Weapon Blueprint - Silver Tox

The Silver Tox weapon Blueprint is the sixth and final reward. This is a unique blueprint with a mixture of red tints and shades for the Chimera assault rifle that was recently introduced in Warzone 2 Season One Reloaded.

These are all the rewards from the weapon case in Building 21 of Warzone 2 DMZ.

Season 1 Reloaded for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

