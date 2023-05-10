Warzone 2 expert claims that slept-on attachment acts as free "wall hack"

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has a long list of attachments for its massive and ever-growing weapons arsenal. It is quite common for players to overlook some of them as the meta builds overshadow items with great potential. The SZ Holotherm is one such optic attachment that can aid operators in raking in more kills.

After noticing its features, Popular Warzone 2 player and content creator “Sally is a Dog” showcased the SZ Holotherm. He used the optic on a TAQ-56 and jumped into a battle royale match after tweaking his loadout. The gameplay proved its effectiveness and how it could be used to take enemy operators by surprise.

Let us take a closer look at Sally’s newfound almost “wall hack” optic attachment for Warzone 2.

How players can exploit the SZ Holotherm to precisely eliminate enemies in Warzone 2

Activision caters to a massive player base in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers are tasked with maintaining a fair playing field by balancing different weapons and in-game mechanics. These changes usually shift the game's meta and bring different weapon builds to the spotlight with almost every seasonal and mid-seasonal patch.

Sally noticed a player utilizing the SZ Holotherm optic attachment while spectating and recognized its potential. While it does not provide extra magnification, players can use this optic to shoot through smoke grenades and adapt to a new playstyle.

TAQ-56 weapon build

The TAQ-56 is a member of the Tactique Verte weapons platform and boasts a high damage output. It has a default fire rate of 625 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a bullet velocity of 590 m/s, making it viable for medium and long-range gunfight scenarios. Combining this formidable assault rifle with the SZ Holotherm can create a competitive build in Warzone 2.

Sally suggests players try out his TAQ-56 build to make the most out of the hidden gem in the optic section. Here is the complete build with the pros and cons of every attachment.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro barrel Optic: SZ Holotherm

SZ Holotherm Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 40-Round Mag

The Harbinger D20 increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness alongside providing sound suppression. It takes a toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and aim walking speed.

The 17.5” Tundra Pro barrel increases damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. The barrel reduces ADS speed and hip recoil control.

The SZ Holotherm provides thermal target identification and outlines enemy operators. It takes a slight toll on ADS speed and aim walking movement speed.

The 5.56 high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but reduces damage range. The 40-round extended magazine allows players to take longer gunfights without reloading too frequently.

It is important to note that this is not the most powerful TAQ-56 build. Sally engineered this setup to utilize the SZ Holotherm optic and take fights with the help of its enemy outlining feature. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides and updates.

Poll : 0 votes