Call of Duty Warzone 2 has its fair share of obscure in-game issues and bugs that drastically affect the gaming experience. One of the most peculiar issues currently occurring in the game is that some map structures fail to load.

A map asset, rather than loading, can prove to be catastrophic as it is not that the structure does not exist but remains invisible. This can alter the results of gunfights and several other engagements, frustrating the entire player base. While there is a lot on the plate for the developers, the community expects at least the rudimentary features and files to function properly.

Warzone 2 invisible map assets interfere with fair gameplay

Activision released Warzone 2 as its latest Battle Royale title and introduced several combat changes that surprised the player base. It took a while, but players quickly adapted to the new scenario and started utilizing every aspect of the new game.

A Warzone 2 player recently posted a short clip of such an issue where the map asset failed to load and acted as an invisible barrier. This is an unusual bug that can easily hinder players while taking gunfights.

Invisible map assets

Large map-based online multiplayer games often have certain features that kick in and ignore loading map assets that are in the distance and are unnecessary for the player. These assets eventually load as the player gets closer.

However, failure to load a close map asset can be considered a malfunction as it does not happen by design. These in-game structures are usually affected by player interaction and remain in that state until another player uses them.

There have been cases where certain rocks and terrains would not load correctly and become transparent. Enemy operators hiding behind the cover will be visible to players while blocking incoming bullets and acting as an invisible wall.

In-game issues can also hinder movement mechanics, as players can get stuck on seemingly nothing on the map. These map assets that fail to load can differ for every player and prove fatal on the battlefield as the circle closes.

The clip showcases an utterly different bug where the player tries to shoot the enemy operator and fails to inflict damage until the end. But the enemy can pierce through this invisible door and knock him out. The invisible door acted as a transparent layer that absorbed all the bullets but acted as a normal penetrable door for the other player.

The issue might be occurring due to a malfunction in the local files or a server-side issue. The game client might not have adequately downloaded the latest data, and this caused the door to not load even while it existed there.

We cannot be sure about the possible reasons for such a disturbing bug occurring in Warzone 2, as the publisher has not officially addressed the issue yet. Without official statements, expecting a fix in the coming days is foolish.

