Warzone 2 guru IceManIssac recommends best audio settings for Season 1 Reloaded patch

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Activision’s latest game in the Battle Royale genre. The title features multiple technological advancements as well as a stronger anti-cheat and improved audio engine, all of which enhance the gaming experience.

Gathering information is crucial in a tactical Battle Royale game like Warzone 2. Having access to accurate audio cues plays a significant role in the title. Popular gamer and content creator IceManIssac recently posted a video on YouTube discussing how players can enjoy better audio output in WZ2. In the clip, the individual went to great lengths to explain various methods that can be employed to ensure better audio cues in-game.

Warzone 2 best audio settings according to IceManIssac

The silent and eerie environment in Warzone 2 can quickly turn into a chaotic battlefield. The overwhelming sound of enemy gunfire, airborne support utilities, and throwable explosives can easily drown out footsteps.

The new audio engine tries to provide accurate sound effects for everything in the audible range as well as an approximate location for them. Some in-game settings and external software can enhance footsteps, along with other sound cues, to offer players an advantage.

External sound software

IceManIssac presented his views on the usefulness of the Dolby Access application when trying to optimize the audio in the game. The software can be easily downloaded on PC via the Microsoft Store. Players can then follow the below-listed steps to achieve the required configuration:

Launch the Dolby Access application after installing it.

Click on the Settings tab in the upper part of the program.

Right-click on the Sound icon in the Taskbar and click on Sounds.

Head over to the Playback tab and go to the Properties of the default audio output device.

In the Speaker Properties window, click on the Spatial Sound tab and select "Dolby Atmos for Headphones” from the drop-down menu. Click “Apply” and close the tabs.

Go back to the Dolby Access Settings window and turn on the Performance mode in the “Game” tab.

The famous Warzone 2 player stated that while this application was not a great solution for the prequel, it works amazingly well in Warzone 2. He further suggested that gamers can utilize another third-party application called “Sound Lock” by simply downloading and installing it. This is a compressor software that can lower loud sounds like the ones caused by various airstrikes in the game.

It is important to note that Sound Lock will lower the loudest sound's overall volume as it crosses the set noise limit and can affect the loudness of footsteps as well. Enthusiasts can experiment with this software and see if it fits their purpose or simply use Dolby Access.

Hardware

While having a wider soundstage to accurately locate the source of audio cues is important, it can also end up offering a mishmash of noises and overwhelming the gamer. In-ear headphones might not be a popular choice when dealing with a massive map-based game like Warzone 2, but they can provide a smaller soundstage that can make important cues, like footsteps, more audible.

In-game sound settings

You can use the settings listed below for your audio setup.

Launch Warzone 2 and head over to Audio.

Change the Audio Mix setting to Home Theater.

Turn down Music Volume to 0.

The Dialogue Volume can be set at around 50.

Set Effects Volume to 100, as it includes the sound of footsteps.

Reducing the Hit Marker Volume can be effective as it shares a similar sound profile as footsteps.

Voice Chat Volume can be maintained at around 30 or set according to personal preference.

Scroll down to the very end of the list and turn on Reduce Tinnitus Sound.

This concludes the guide to getting the most effective audio settings recommended by IceManIssac that can be used in Activision's latest Battle Royale.

