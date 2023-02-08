Call of Duty Warzone 2 has had a sudden spike in cheaters as the title approaches the second seasonal update. Despite the presence of intrusive anti-cheat software, the emergence of such miscreants is watering down the gameplay experience for the player base.

A Warzone 2 player and Redditor “youssef_labiadh” uploaded a short clip where the enemy operator eliminates the player almost instantly. The clip contains the kill cam replay, which shows the suspicious tracking accuracy of the enemy player. This has several players convinced that it is not natural talent but using third-party software to gain an unfair advantage.

Warzone 2 rises of cheaters days before Season 2 update

Activision addressed the unfair use of third-party software and implemented robust anti-cheat software for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Using malicious applications that interact with the game is not tolerated and is a punishable offense. The anti-cheat usually detects such programs and permanently bans the player using it.

Warzone 2 cheaters

The developers introduced several changes in Warzone 2’s mechanics, and it took a while for the player base to adapt. Hardcore fans grind for several hours to master every possible game mechanic and try to set new milestones. However, the onslaught of cheaters has made it less enjoyable.

The community seems almost convinced that the player in the clip is utilizing third-party software to lock on their enemies. The clip shows the player taking down his enemy without breaking a sweat. The tracking accuracy became suspiciously better as their opponent was driving a vehicle.

Most players cite this as a case of blatant aim locking, which can be achieved by using a specific type of cheat called “Aim Bot.” These types of cheats tremendously increase the tracking accuracy of the player. The crosshair usually sticks to the target, and the cheater only has to press the fire button.

A few players voiced their opinion against the clip and doubted it might be a kill cam or spectator bug. That would explain the flawless tracking and recoil control.

Players swarmed the comment section and concurred that this is an open-and-shut case of the player using an aim bot software. One player directly cited that this is another issue for Warzone 2, as others provide the benefit of the doubt to clear cases of cheating.

The debate moves in the opposite direction, with questions stating that this clip could be a lucky play for the player in question. Others provide some logical arguments that outline how difficult it is to control the recoil, track an enemy in a vehicle, and keep the aim steady altogether.

Another Redditor stated that this is an apparent cheater due to the perfect lateral tracking. Such pixel-perfect tracking can hit almost all fired bullets, which is generally impossible even with the strongest Warzone 2 aim assist.

So far, the publisher has not made any official comments or provided details surrounding any upcoming changes to the anti-cheat software, but the community is hoping that Season 2 will introduce further improvements to the anti-cheat system.

The title is nearing its seasonal update, which is scheduled to arrive on February 15 and introduce new playable content. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and details on the upcoming update.

