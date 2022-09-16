Warzone error code 0x00000001419101f1: What causes it and how to possibly fix it?

A lot of Warzone players have recently been reporting an error pertaining to the game. According to reports, the title crashes within seconds of turning it on and displays the error code: 0x00000001419101f1.

Warzone launched as a free-to-play battle royale game back in March 2020. Call of Duty's take on the BR genre was an instant success. However, it wasn't without its issues.

The title suffered many technical problems which made the gaming experience bitter. The crashing glitch is a problem that players have been complaining about for a while. One of the most recent complaints has been about the error code: 0x00000001419101f1.

Everything players need to know about Warzone's error code: 0x00000001419101f1

Most common causes of error code: 0x00000001419101f1

Data in the 'players' folder is inconsistent

If the data inside the 'players' folder is mismatched and the settings aren't compatible with each other, it will force the game to shut down and thus cause the crash. Players often mess around with files inside the particular folder to customize it to their liking. However, this can sometimes create issues if one setting is in conflict with another.

Corrupted game data

This is one of the most common reasons why the game crashes. Corrupted files can sometimes cause a crash or failure while updating. In this case, the game will crash by displaying the mentioned error code.

Operator glitch

Operator glitch is an infamous Warzone bug, caught on some systems, where using certain Operators causes the game to crash. This issue is most prevalent when players try to join a multiplayer lobby. Although this bug is rare these days, it can still create issues.

Third-party overlay tools

Overlay tools such as Rivatuner can sometimes create issues. Players will often use third-party overplays to monitor their hardware and game's performance. This can cause conflict with the application and cause it to crash.

Anti-viruses/Other anti-cheats

If players use certain anti-viruses, they can force-close the game by reporting a false positive detection. Another possible issue could be having kernel-level anti cheat drivers installed in the system. This can cause conflict with Warzone's anti-cheat and thus cause the crash. Security systems such as 'Vanguard' are known to cause such issues.

How to fix Warzone's error code: 0x00000001419101f1 (Step-by-Step)

1) Reset the config file 'players' folder

To reset the config file, head to C:\Users\username\Documents\Call of Duty Modern Warfare\players. Here, proceed to delete the config.cfg file and then restart the game. This will reset the settings and it should no longer crash.

2) Verify game integrity

If your files are missing, head over to your Battle.net launcher. Next, under Warzone, click the "cogwheel" near the play button. Once it is done, click on Scan and Repair.

This will scan all your game files to make sure everything is in order. If any of them are missing, the launcher will automatically download them. However, this process may take some time depending on your hardware.

Verifying file integrity in Battle.net (Image via Sportskeeda)

3) Fixing the Operator glitch

This glitch can be fixed with ease. Just changing the active Operator in the game will solve the problem.

4) Disabling third-party overlays

All third-party overplay software such as Rivatuner, Nvidia Overlay, Discord Overlay, and many more can cause conflict with the game. Simply turning them off can be a possible solution for you.

To turn off Rivatuner's overlay, simply close the software from your desktop.

For Nvidia Overlay, head to Nvidia GeForce Experience and click on the "cogwheel" in the top-right-corner of the software. Proceed to the In-Game Overlay settings there and turn it off.

Turning off Nvidia Overlay in GeForce Experience (Image via Sportskeeda)

To turn off the Discord overlay, go to User settings. Scroll down to Game Overlay and turn off the in-game overlay.

5) Turning off anti-virus

If the anti-virus is causing issues with the game, players can simply turn it off. Depending on the software, the procedure to turn it off will differ.

6) Updating the game/GPU drivers

If none of the above methods work, you can try updating your game/GPU drivers as a last resort. To perform the first of the two manually, head over to the Battle.net launcher and click on the cogwheel next to the play button. From there, select 'Check for updates,' and if there are any pending, it will automatically download them.

For GPU drivers, head over to the respective website to download and install the latest drivers.

Video game bugs and glitches can be quite annoying and ruin the entire experience. These few tips should help players fix their problems related to Warzone and allow them to have a fun gaming session.

