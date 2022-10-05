Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Top 5 SMGs for Fortune's Keep

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is finally underway and the latest update has brought a number of exciting changes and additions to the title. Aside from Operators and a new mode, the new patch has introduced several changes to the weapon statistics. This has disrupted the previous weapon meta in the game, and new guns are now taking center stage.

Fortune's Keep is a map in Warzone that is specifically designed for the Resurgence mode. It was added to the game with Season 4 of Call of Duty: Vanguard. It is a small island-based map that allows for intense gunfights with a higher focus on vertical gameplay. From rooftops to underground areas, there is action in every corner of the map.

5 Best SMGs to use in Warzone’s Rebirth Island

5) CX-9 (Modern Warfare)

The CX-9 received some impressive buffs with the mid-season Warzone update. The headshot and neck damage multiplier has been increased, making it a force to reckon with in close quarters combat scenarios. Fortune's Keep, being a small map, has plenty of closed spaces where this SMG makes a significant impact.

The gun was previously known as Skorpion EVO and was introduced to the Call of Duty series with Black Ops II. Since then, it has appeared in Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone.

To maximize the weapon's potential, the following loadout is recommended:

Barrel: CX-38S

CX-38S Magazine: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Rear Grip: CX-9 Tac Grip

CX-9 Tac Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

4) Armaguerra 43 (Vanguard)

Despite receiving major nerfs in the latest update, the Armaguerra 43 still shreds enemies within a matter of seconds. The SMG's claim to fame is its fast fire-rate, ease of use, and ability to comfortably engage in medium-range gunfights. Armaguerra 43 was added to Warzone earlier this year as part of Season 2 Reloaded content for the game.

It is still the most-picked weapon in the game with a pick-rate of 7.83% all thanks to its versatility.

To optimize the SMG after the nerf and negate its downsides to the emaximum, the following loadout is suggested:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 180mm Short

Imerito 180mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

3) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

The PPSh-41, prior to the recent buff was one of the best SMGs in Warzone. However, the buff hasn't slowed the weapon down, and it still boasts impressive statistics of 5.45% pick-rate and a 7.14% win-rate.

The weapon's high rate of fire, combined with a large magazine size, allows players to shower bullets on their enemies. The SMG has fantastic hip-firing abilities and also enables users to run circles around their foes, making it one of the best guns when looking to play aggressively.

If users wish to maximize the gun's strengths, they should be running the following loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed

Removed Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 64 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Quick

2) Marco 5 (Vanguard)

Marco 5 was introduced to Warzone with the release of Season 4. This SMG features high mobility stats that allow users to outmaneuver their enemies and easily take them out. It is extremely efficient in close to mid-range combat, and its steady fire-rate ensures that players don't miss their shots on enemies.

Marco 5 didn't receive any buff or nerf in the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update and thus, remains consistent in terms of performance.

Here's the best loadout possible for the SMG:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 342mm 04P

Imerito 342mm 04P Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Frenzy

Frenzy Perk 2: Quick

1) MP-40 (Vanguard)

The MP-40 is an iconic Call of Duty weapon and has been in the game since its very first title. It features high mobility stats and time-to-kill, which makes the SMG one of the best choices for Fortune's Keep. One's ability to take down enemies quickly is extremely crucial here as players cannot escape getting third-partied in Fortune's Keep's considerably small playable area.

The MP-40’s high mobility stats and time-to-kill (TTK) make it a great gun of choice on the map. It provides a consistent experience for players, making it the most suitable weapon of choice.

The following loadout is recommended to use the rifle optimally:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal/M1914 Hand Stop

Mark VI Skeletal/M1914 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Quick

Gun fights in Fortune's Keep won't always involve close-range combat. However, when players find themselves in such a scenario, they really can't go wrong with any of the aforementioned SMGs.

