Warzone 2 stats expert IceManIssac reveals the best long range sniper loadout for Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has its fair share of number-crunching players who consider various stats before recommending a weapon to the community. IceManIssac is a top battle royale player who understands the importance of such numbers and their impact on gunfights. He showcased the potential of the Signal 50 sniper rifle with a new meta build.

Warzone 2 Season 3 improved the scene for sniper lovers by introducing explosive ammunition. IceManIssac takes the FJX Imperium, MCPR 300, and Signal 50 to compare the most meta snipers. Players can utilize the new build to secure consecutive wins.

This article will outline IceManIssac’s Signal 50 setup for Warzone 2 Season 3.

IceManIssac recommends new sniper rifle build for Warzone 2 Season 3

Activision has recently revived the one-shot sniper builds with the third seasonal update. The developers are tasked with balancing the playing field after considering different metrics. Game data, player feedback, pick rate, and kill-death ratio are some of the deciding factors for weapons nerfs and buffs.

IceManIssac presented the detailed stats of three sniper rifles, including fire rate, bullet velocity, damage profiles, and rechambering speed. The numbers supported the Signal 50 for long-range gunfights and the stopping power compared to others.

Signal 50 weapon build

The Signal 50 has its own weapon platform and boasts a high fire rate of 111 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and 600 m/s bullet velocity. The sniper rifle’s ability to pummel out multiple consecutive shots makes it a truly lethal weapon, as it can dish out a total of a whopping 140 damage to the torso region.

IceManIssac suggests that players utilize his meta build to make the most out of the rapid-firing sniper rifle. Here is the complete build with the pros and cons of every attachment.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 Silencer

Nilsound 90 Silencer Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

Recommended tuning:

Nilsound 90 Silencer: -0.77 vertical, -0.81 horizontal

-0.77 vertical, -0.81 horizontal FSS OLE-V Laser: 0.27 vertical, 44.42 horizontal

0.27 vertical, 44.42 horizontal Forge Tac Delta 4: 1.45 vertical, -0.75 horizontal

1.45 vertical, -0.75 horizontal .50 Cal High Velocity: -0.25 vertical, -4.06 horizontal

The Nilsound 90 Silencer muzzle increases bullet velocity and provides sound suppression but slightly affects the aiming stability. The FSS OLE-V laser attachment increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The laser light becomes visible to enemies when the weapon is used in ADS mode.

The Forge Tac Delta 4 is a great optic to utilize for long-range gunfights in Warzone 2 but can be swapped according to player preference. The .50 Cal high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but reduces overall damage range. The 7-round magazine allows players to dish out more shots and helps to reload less while participating in battles.

It is important to note that IceManIssac’s Signal 50 build focuses on increasing its bullet velocity and stability to take frequent fights. It is tuned optimally for players participating in the World Series of Warzone (WSOW) 2023 event and can also be a great setup for regular battle royale matches. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

