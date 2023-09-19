5 ways to level up easily in Lies of P

To advance your character's level in Lies of P, you must collect the in-game currency called Ergo. It can be acquired through various means, primarily by eliminating puppet enemies, defeating bosses, or trading valuable items. Aside from purchasing items and weapons, it allows you to unlock new skills, enhance your equipment, and customize your character's attributes.

Once you've gathered enough Ergo, head to Hotel Krat and interact with Sophia. Talk to her and choose the Level Up option. This will take you to a screen where you can use accumulated Ergo to improve your character's skills and abilities again. Check out these tips and tricks to easily level up in Lies of P.

Lies of P guide: Best ways to level up quickly

1) Slay mobs at Krat Central Station Plaza

Gain levels easily by slaying these mobs in the early game (Image via Neowiz Games)

Boosting your level early in the game can be a smart strategy to make encounters easier and improve your understanding of the game's mechanics. In the early game, you can capitalize on Krat Central Station Plaza's mobs to gain at least 20 levels before tackling harder enemies and bosses.

In this area, your primary threat comes from ranged mobs, so prioritize eliminating them first during combat. While engaging in melee combat with other mobs, it can be challenging to keep track of background enemies, so dealing with ranged threats early can make your encounters smoother.

2) Identify an effective route

Create a farming route to level up easily (Image via Neowiz Games)

Creating an efficient route to clear enemies can be a lucrative strategy in Lies of P, especially in areas like Krat Central Station Plaza. By following a specific path to eliminate enemies, you can accumulate a hefty amount of Ergo currency, not to mention any Ergo Fragments you collect from defeated enemies.

For instance, if you start your route at Krat Central Station Plaza Stargazer, you can progress through the area toward the second Stargazer near the Wandering Merchant. Here, you'll encounter numerous enemies to farm along the way.

After activating the second Stargazer, you can then retrace your steps and eliminate enemies once more. Each run through this route can yield between 1600-2000 Ergo.

3) Level up stats

Level up important stats to help you during Ergo farming in Lies of P(Image via Neowiz Games)

Allocating your character's stats wisely in Lies of P is important if you want to level up quickly. When deciding how to level up your character, it's advisable to prioritize certain stats to enhance your overall effectiveness. Here are some key stats to consider focusing on:

Vitality : Increasing your vitality stat boosts your health points (HP) and guard regeneration, making you more resilient and durable in combat.

: Increasing your vitality stat boosts your health points (HP) and guard regeneration, making you more resilient and durable in combat. Vigor : Vigor improves your character's defense and stamina.

: Vigor improves your character's defense and stamina. Motivity/Technique: Depending on your preferred playstyle and weapon choice, you should prioritize either Motivity or Technique.

4) Farm in the Moonlight Town

The Moonlight Town in Lies of P is one of the best regions for farming Ergo in mid-game due to its abundance of easily defeated enemies. You can fast-travel to the Moonlight Town Stargazer to begin your farming route.

Next, enter the house on the left side of the town. Inside, you'll encounter a pitchfork-wielding zombie-like enemy. Defeat this enemy first to prevent it from attacking you from behind. Exit the house and head up the stairs on the far side of the town. You'll find a ranged attacker you have to eliminate.

After dealing with the ranged attacker, jump down the stairs and run behind the well, ensuring you don't get hit by other enemies. Use a high-range weapon to eliminate the remaining enemies in the area. Once you've cleared the area and collected Ergo, reset at the Moonlight Town Stargazer to repeat the process.

5) Use Stargazers

Use the Stargazer to reset mobs in the area (Image via Neowiz Games)

Stargazers serve as essential checkpoints and offer various benefits and functions in Lies of P. These broken devices play a crucial role in your progression and customization.

Among their many functions, Stargazers have the unique ability to respawn common enemies in nearby areas. This is particularly useful for resetting defeated enemies in areas with dense enemy populations. It allows you to farm Ergo quickly by defeating them again.