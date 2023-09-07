5 ways Starfield is a better RPG than Cyberpunk 2077 (and 5 ways it falls short)

Starfield is the new RPG on the block, but Cyberpunk 2077 has some fresh content coming soon. Fans of both games are likely to draw comparisons, with many leaning towards one or the other. While I prefer Cyberpunk over Bethesda’s latest RPG, I’m willing to be objective and look at how the most recent release overcomes CD Projekt Red’s masterpiece. However, it’s not all positive.

There are some aspects that made Cyberpunk 2077 a far superior game compared to the most recent spacefaring Starfield. Irrespective of your preference, take the time to play instead of highlighting its deficiencies.

Note: This features some spoilers for Starfield’s main story and ending

How Starfield surpassed Cyberpunk 2077

5) Starfield’s character creation suite provides direction and useful skills, unlike Cyberpunk

Having starting skills sure helps (Image via Bethesda)

I’m not a fan of classless systems and prefer having my direction and making the best of my options. While technically, both games have a classless system, Starfield does so much more with it. The Background system is similar to a class-based system, only you aren’t bound to just one facet.

Unlike in Cyberpunk 2077, you have a ton of options for backgrounds, and each comes with three useful skills. You can also add traits, which bring a positive and a negative, for more flavor. CDPR can’t compete with this, as Cyberpunk’s character creator had minimal overall impact on your adventure.

4) Having a variety of factions to join gives players far more freedom

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest crimes Cyberpunk 2077 commits is that you can’t really join any of the factions. What’s the point of being in a crime-riddled city if you can’t rub shoulders with the heroes and villains of Night City? In comparison, Bethesda's RPG gives you a wealth of factions to join, some of which are only available at the start of the game.

This ensures far better immersion into the world compared to simply being a lone wolf.

3) New Game+ being randomized in some facets creates more replayability

The ending is just the beginning (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield having an NG+ mode built into the story is pretty fascinating. As you complete the game, you step into a new universe similar to your own. However, the artifacts have been randomized, and you have the knowledge of your past life.

You can affect the world in pretty awesome ways or choose just to let things play out as they did the first time. That kind of power is incredible. In contrast, Cyberpunk 2077 just swings to an abrupt end. Even though it has five endings, with more perhaps on the way with its expansion, Bethesda nailed it with this New Game+ feature.

2) The player has an option for memorable, useful allies to join them instead of going solo

Sam Coe is but one of the many characters who can join your crew (Image via Bethesda)

You cannot pilot and crew a ship by yourself, after all. Starfield’s cast of allies is incredible, and they all have unique personalities and skill sets. You occasionally get help in Cyberpunk 2077, but not to the degree you have in Bethesda’s RPG. You spend most of your time in CDPR’s game as a lone wolf, whereas out in space, it’s more like a consolidated unit.

1) Players have more options to deal with enemies than just combat

Why fight the final boss? (Image via Bethesda)

While you can occasionally talk or bribe your way around in Cyberpunk 2077, Starfield allows you to completely gaslight and manipulate your way out of the final boss in the game. You can influence and persuade a wide amount of characters. Much to players' delight, speech interactions are significant in that game.

In Starfield, you can command people to let you aboard to commit acts of piracy or weasel your way out of fights with smooth-talking. Cyberpunk 2077’s only other solution is to hack your way out.

Ways Starfield falls short compared to Cyberpunk 2077

5) Immersing a player into a few cities is much easier than an entire star system

As an independent, you can't join factions (Image via CDPR)

While you can’t join factions in Night City, Cyberpunk 2077 goes a long way to acclimate you to this world. Each region feels alive and bustling, especially Night City. The various towns you go to in Starfield don’t feel as impressive. You don’t belong to any of these places, so it’s harder to dive into the action going on around you.

It’s interesting to walk around Night City, hear people chatter, and not feel out of place. Starfield’s cities simply don't come close.

4) The endings of Cyberpunk 2077 feel more satisfying than Starfield’s

Cyberpunk's endings feel more impactful for sure (Image via CDPR)

While I love the concept of Starfield’s protagonist diving into a new universe and just starting over, that’s a flimsy ending. Cyberpunk 2077’s various conclusions feel more permanent and ponderous. I feel like the game actually ends instead of just receiving a soft reset.

Furthermore, there’s a chance the endings could change more in the Phantom Liberty expansion, according to the developers. Bethesda’s ending isn’t bad, it’s just far less impactful than those of V and Johnny Silverhand.

3) The interpersonal drama in Night City felt far more intense

Whether main story or side story, the dialog and missions felt heavier (Image via CDPR)

There were countless side quests and missions to undertake in Cyberpunk 2077. Sure, Starfield has side quests, too, but I felt more invested in the drama of Night City. There’s conspiracies, lies, murder, and so much more. There was a gritty realism to it all. The characters you interacted with felt more authentic than the spacefaring vagrants in Bethesda’s latest smash hit.

That isn’t to say there’s no interpersonal drama in Starfield. I really enjoyed how the companions interacted throughout the game, but the stories and side missions of Cyberpunk 2077 just felt deeper and more emotional.

2) Cyberpunk 2077's cyber implants offered far more interesting upgrades to your character's growth

Why stop at equipment? Get some implants (Image via CDPR)

I didn’t feel there was a ton of growth when it came to Bethesda's characters. Other than the talent system, it just felt like gaining levels - and new gear. Your powers kind of help as well. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 had equipment, a talent system, and cyber implants.

You can enhance your character in a wide variety of useful ways compared to what many other RPGs offer these days. It’s an important system and one I thought grew in potency as the game went on.

1) Cyberpunk 2077 had more vehicular options than just Starfield's spaceships

Expand Tweet

Both games seem to have mediocre vehicle movement, but at least Cyberpunk did more than offer one mode of transportation. It’s peculiar that while traveling on planets, you don’t have a hovercycle or some transportation in Bethesda’s RPG.

In contrast, you have multiple ways of getting around in Cyberpunk. You can use a motorcycle, a fancy limo, and several other rides. Regardless of your whereabouts, odds were high that you had something to hijack and cruise around in. Thankfully, CD Projekt Red is fixing vehicular combat in the coming update.

Both Cyberpunk and Starfield have merits that make them exceptional RPGs. Regardless of your preference, there’s going to be something for you. You can also find our review of Bethesda’s latest role-playing game here.