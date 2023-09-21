10 ways Starfield is one the best RPGs of all time

Bethesda's new role-playing game, Starfield, has arrived and it's enormous, just as promised. While some areas may remind long-time fans of Fallout or Skyrim, others are completely fresh. The developer has repeatedly created outstanding RPGs that have cemented their place in history. Prior to the title's release, Bethesda head Todd Howard stated, "The game will be like Skyrim in space." He made this statement to draw parallels between the sandbox worlds of both the offerings.

Aside from the similarities, Starfield features randomly generated planets that drastically modify each playthrough. But, can the studio's latest release and most ambitious game yet compete with its predecessors?

Let's take a deep dive into Starfield's vast universe and look at some of the factors that may validate why it can be regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Starfield's strong points that can propel it into the RPG Hall of Fame

1) The unique sci-fi setting

Exploring the vast galaxy of Starfield (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Starfield's backdrop, which is a nice departure from the usual fantasy RPG realm, is a future space-faring universe. By discovering new planets and coming into contact with previously undiscovered alien species, players are taken to a cosmos full of limitless possibilities.

This intriguing change in setting enables thrilling adventures and an engaging gameplay experience that is sure to captivate both seasoned gamers and newcomers alike.

2) Factions

First meet with the game's main faction (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Throughout the campaign, players' main goal is to find ancient extraterrestrial artifacts alongside the space explorers from the Constellation organization. In addition to this, they have the option of allying with various groups, ranging from arms dealers to marines, space pirates, and debt collectors.

They can either join the United Colonies as a soldier, or can become a Freestar Collective ranger. By joining the Crimson fleet as a pirate, they can wreak havoc in the System. There are numerous other organizations that players can join while traveling through space besides the ones described above.

3) Side quests

The game features some great side quests (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The side-quests in Starfield immerse the player in more typical dramas, of which this game contains an entire galaxy's worth. Whether it's solving mysteries, forming friendships, or dealing with moral dilemmas, players will find themselves completely involved in thrilling experiences, compelling characters, and unexpected twists and turns.

This offers a unique gaming experience that will entertain them for hours. The side quests also allow them to meet many interesting NPCs, each of whom is driven by their worldview.

4) Choices and consequences

Your dialog choices can either land you in a conflict or resolve it peacefully (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Excellent RPGs provide players the option to make decisions that affect the game's setting and plot. In Starfield, each choice they make has an impact. It has consequences, whether it involves acting as a corrupt officer or a rogue undercover agent.

Without giving too many things away, players can basically betray the good guys and become a villain in one quest. This basically reverses the relationship status with a certain NPC, and they will have to work very hard to romance them again.

5) Community's mod support

The Nexusmods page for Starfield mods (Image via Nexusmods)

The game's modding scene, like every other Bethesda RPG in recent memory, was always going to be enormous. NexusMods already has a large number of Starfield mods available, from modest game performance improvements to massive gameplay changes. Given how new the game still is, we can anticipate more fantastic mods in the future.

If you are struggling with performance issues, you can use mods such as Starfield Performance Texture Pack as to smoothen the game's optimization. Or you can use the StarUI mod to elevate the confusing default inventory interface.

6) Immersive open world

One of the many planets you can explore in the game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Within the gaming community, Bethesda's huge worlds are nothing short of legendary. Each tiny detail allows gamers to completely lose themselves in the worlds they've built and offers the impression that they are there, experiencing everything with the onscreen characters.

Starfield's open world follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, providing players with hours of stuff to explore, loot, and over a thousand planets to get lost in.

7) Ship customization

You can customize your ship to have some of the most innovative designs (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The most enjoyable feature of Starfield is ship customization, in this writer's opinion. Whenever I docked in a new space station or one of the game's important towns, I headed to the shop and began exploring ship parts. Ignoring whatever objective I was on, I would spend hours customizing the appearance and power of my spacecraft.

To design or build a spacecraft in Starfield, you have to find a ship technician, who can be found at a landing pad in a populated region. Technicians let you buy and sell parts, pay for repairs, and even buy and sell entire ships.

Modules join at certain attachment locations. By connecting various portions of spaceships, players can construct a ship that suits their requirements and interests, with a wide range of options available.

8) Character customization and backstory

Traits can be used to assign backstory to your character (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Role-playing game players frequently have a strong respect for the ability to design and personalize their characters. In addition to having a strong character creator, Starfield has a traits system that lets players give their character a rich past.

By using a certain trait, Kid Stuff, they have their parents in the game, but have to pay 2% of their total Credits each week. Later in the game, their parents can also be found in a variety of other unexpected places, so they keep an eye and ear out.

Starfield gives them a vast number of choices that provide unique experiences in each playthrough. They have the option of being a smooth-talking space scoundrel or a law-abiding marine through these backstory traits, alongside giving themselves some extra dialog choices that they have to experience yourself.

9) Art design and soundtrack

The game's art design makes it one of the most unique games (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

We received one of the most original sci-fi designs ever from Bethesda. The game's NASApunk graphical design blends the present with the future.

Even though there is a ton of cutting-edge technology, everything feels very retro-futuristic. You sleep in a tiny cot surrounded by post-it notes rather than futuristic pods. There will be dishes in the sink, some rust on the cabinets, and occasionally, your staff may leave unfinished meals on the table. Even though it can occasionally become chaotic, everything still feels realistic and approachable.

Besides having a stellar art design, the game also hosts an amazing set of soundtracks composed by Inon Zur. The game's OST is a blend of classical music with a hopeful tune of the early 60s NASA space commercials. This effectively conveys the game's theme, which is about having a grand adventure throughout the galaxy.

10) Main plotline

Snap from the game's prologue, where you start your life as a miner (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Bethesda's latest entry takes a different approach to its main plotline compared to Fallout or the Elder Scrolls Games. The slow start may initially seem unconventional, but it serves as an invitation for players to gradually acquaint themselves with the vastness and depth of Starfield's universe.

The plot centers around you, the protagonist, discovering an ancient artifact in the mines where you work. This prompts the Constellation group of space explorers to reach out to you. The search for these alien artifacts, therefore, becomes the focus of the plot.

As you progress through the story, you'll find yourself encountering challenging paths that lead you on a thrilling journey of uncovering well-kept secrets within this expansive cosmic setting. Whether it's venturing into uncharted territories, engaging with fascinating characters, or delving into hidden lore, Starfield promises an exciting and immersive experience that rewards patient exploration.

So buckle up and prepare yourself for an unforgettable adventure in this captivating sci-fi realm!