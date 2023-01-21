"We need to stop pointing fingers" xQc offers his take on Mizkif and Kai Cenat drama

In a recent Twitch stream, Felix “xQc” spoke up about the drama between Mizkif and Kai Cenat. For those who have not followed this issue, the former was banned for watching Gross Gore content on his stream.

Mizkif asked his Twitch representative why Kai Cenat was never punished for having IShowSpeed in his stream. The Canadian streamer spoke up about the issue but focused his rant on how streamers should put less blame on each other.

“It’s not about Kai, or this guy, or that guy, we need to stop pointing finger, as a whole, we need all do better. Everybody needs to do better!”

xQc offers his opinion on the recent drama between Mizkif and Kai Cenat

“Before he has a take, Miz’s take, this, bearded guy, with the glasses has a take, or chat has a take, okay? I’ll give you my take.”

While watching the recent drama, xQc paused the video before Kai would begin his rant about Mizkif being “weird” for trying to rat him out to Twitch.

“People in chat, know how to read between the lines. You’re smart, and in the last six months, I’ve been saying a lot of things in between the lines to avoid drama, okay? But I was correct, about the whole thing.”

The Twitch streamer discussed his recent aversion to drama, where he hadn’t stood on any side. xQc stood by that belief, thinking he was right to do what he had to avoid drama.

He continued:

"And the reality is, this is an objective truth, the W community, in my opinion, it’s my opinion, Kai, Adin, Yourrage, in my opinion, because they’re new to the platform, they don’t know a lot about the rules, okay? This is objective, this is objective, they were given a few passes, here and there, and in my opinion, it isn’t even that bad.”

Felix said that everyone, including viewers and streamers, has to do better. Though he discussed the W community. He highlighted a few of the streamers in the W community, saying they got a pass in the past since they don’t know the rules of Twitch.

According to the Canadian streamer, they may not be as aware of bannable offenses as a relatively new community on the platform. This was regarding an older clip of IShowSpeed allegedly being on Kai Cenat’s stream.

“But, that doesn’t mean that you should ban everybody else, because if you ban the majority of people because, oh my god guys, they did this a year ago, I’m not saying that. I’m telling you guys, overall, that we should all do better, so that so we don’t have to point fingers at anybody.”

According to xQc, it wasn’t a big deal that these content creators weren’t banned for things that, perhaps, they should have been, as they didn’t know the rules; however, a streamer pointing fingers at someone else because they got in trouble seemed wrong to him. In his words, everybody needs to do better.

“I don’t wanna be in a spot, where I get banned like Miz did, and say ‘Yo dude, Kai shoulda been banned for this’. I rarely did that in the past, because why? Because it never helps anybody. It’s why I never call for bans when I got banned, because, I don’t wanna see other people get banned, man. Less content equals less people enjoying things!”

xQc’s major talking point was that it’s wrong to drag someone else down with you when you’re banned on the platform. He once again stressed that everyone on the platform needs to do better about pointing fingers and trying to place blame or get other people in trouble.

However, the streamer’s community was not impressed with what he had to say about this drama between Mizkif and Kai Cenat.

YouTube's response to xQc’s rant was tepid at best

Few were impressed with the streamer's point of view on this drama (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Few thought Felix was correct, but their voices were far and few between (Image via YouTube)

Several comments in the streamer’s YouTube comments section made fun of the response. They would mock xQc for his “insightful commentary” on the situation; however, not everybody was negative. Though many responses were sarcastic, others admitted that xQc was right.

Was Mizkif starting drama or making a point? That was another discussion in the comments (Image via YouTube)

Some accused Mizkif of trying to start drama to stay relevant, considering most of his troubles. In response, a YouTube commenter pointed out that Mizkif was using an alternate account and was only highlighting people not getting in trouble and not trying to get someone else banned.

Both Mizkif and Kai Cenat have been at the forefront of very similar drama lately (Image via YouTube)

Others would highlight how similar the two streamers have been, at least recently. Both have been accused of covering up assault allegations in recent weeks. Some would compare the two situations, how Mizkif was cleared, and alleged Kai was in a worse situation.

Regardless of the response, it was clear that xQc felt people should do less finger-pointing when they get in trouble on the platform. While there’s no telling if the issues between Kai Cenat and Mizkif will continue, the content creator clarified how people on the platform should pin less blame on others.

