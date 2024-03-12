"Weapon Mastery needs to be reworked": Players demand immediate weapon mastery rework in Apex Legends

Gamers have been recently asking for a Weapon Mastery rework in Apex Legends due to the borderline frustrating level-up system through challenges. A recent post by Reddit user PepsiisgUWUd on the Apex subreddit has sparked interesting conversation regarding this topic, as the user shared his opinion stating that it would be a lot better if the challenges were the same for every gun in Respawn Entertainment's Battle-royale shooter.

As the Reddit user further explained his needs for the Weapon Mastery for the game, many seem to agree:

"In my opinion, it would be so much better if the challenges would be the same for every gun."

Apex Legends players want Weapon Mastery rework in the upcoming season

The reason gamers are asking for a Weapon Mastery rework in Apex Legends is due to the frustrating level-up challenges you may have to go through for each gun.

Every weapon in the Weapon Mastery demands you finish their specific challenges for the rewards, which can be immensely tedious.

User RottenNeutrino commented that some of these challenges are really "weird" and the level progression can be unusually unrewarding when looking at the actual gameplay while doing the mastery challenges.

The user added more to his thoughts by saying the developer can add an option for viewing all the current trials instead of asking players to check challenges manually for every single gun.

Another user, chiefsfan_713_08, stated that some challenges are painful as they are completely out of the player's hands. One example they shared was knocking a player with an L Star while the opponent used the same melee weapon.

This sparked an even more interesting conversation as the user stated that they have no control over what their opponent is using. Apex's notorious Weapon Mastery rework topic gains even more traction due to these ideas.

User slowdruh commented under the Reddit post by adding more ridiculous challenges, like the one for Kraber, where one must knock out an enemy with 360 no scope thrice. This is an incredibly frustrating feat that requires peak mastery of the heavy Sniper rifle in the game.

Many users like BlackberryNew2838 also joined the chat as they expressed their feelings on not caring about the Weapon Mastery rework a lot.

The user states that Weapon Mastery in Apex has ridiculous XP requirements, and half of the challenges do not make sense.

While many are rooting for a Weapon Mastery rework, gamers like u/Jalaguy stated that having the same challenges for all weapons might be infeasible. He later shared an example stating it would be too easy to get 20 hip-fire knocks with a Sniper rifle.

Lastly, when it comes to specific weapons challenges, Reddit user rastalocken shared his opinion on the sheer difficulty of the Volt level 20 challenge in Apex's Weapon Mastery. They stated that they were unable to do the challenge, to which a lot of gamers agreed.

As the majority of gamers in Apex are expecting a Weapons Mastery rework soon, there is still no word from Respawn regarding this. However, with more complaints like this, the developer may soon turn their eye towards the issue.

