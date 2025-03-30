What can we expect from Apex Legends April Fools event?

With April 1, 2025, nearing, Respawn Entertainment will likely introduce a new Apex Legends April Fools event. Like previous years, several April Fools weapons will be re-implemented. Besides these, several gameplay changes are expected to be implemented. Since April 1 is Tuesday, players can expect a small patch to become available when the shop reset hits.

In this article, we look at what players can expect from the Apex Legends April Fools event in 2025.

Note: Aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

What should players expect from the Apex Legends April Fools event in 2025?

Like previous years’ Apex Legends April Fools events, the devs will likely re-implement old April Fools weapons like the April Fools’ Mozambique Shotgun, April Fools’ P2020, Mozamblam, Mozambeam, Mozambrrr, Mozamburst, and Ol’ Nessie.

However, prominent data-miner and leaker, @HYPERMYSTx, has suggested a new variant of the Mozambique will supposedly be added to the game via a post on X.

As per the leaked information, it is expected to be named MozamBOOM. The weapon will likely have similarities to a Relic weapon, EPG-1 from Season 23, which was called 'From the Rift.' Moreover, since Mozambique can now be eligible for Akimbo, players will likely be able to dual-wield all of the aforementioned weapons.

During last year’s Apex Legends April Fools event, players could shoot the ground with any weapon, allowing them to fly around the map. This feature might be re-introduced along with the April Fools event in 2025.

Additionally, another leak from @HYPERMYSTx features the April Fools badge that players can acquire while the event is live. Like most years, the upcoming one also features a Nessie wielding a weapon that looks like a Mozambique.

Besides that, a new LTM (limited-time mode) is expected to debut as part of the April Fools event on April 1, 2025, and expire on April 7, 2025.

