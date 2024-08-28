What are the gadgets and star powers of Kenji in Brawl Stars?

Kenji in Brawl Stars is the new legendary troop that will be releasing with the Sponge Bob season. Categorized as an assassin, he is a samurai-themed character, who has a very fast attack speed. On top of it, he is capable of reducing the distance between himself and his enemies quickly for surprise attacks.

Similar to other brawlers, this new troop can be equipped with certain gears, star powers, and gadgets to make him stronger. This article highlights all of the gadgets and star powers for Kenji in Brawl Stars.

Exploring the gadgets and star powers of Kenji in Brawl Stars

Kenji in Brawl Stars is a melee fighter, who uses his sword to attack his enemies. Additionally, he can turn invincible while performing his Super, Slashimi. These are his gadgets and star powers:

Gadgets of Kenji in Brawl Stars

A Brawler's gadgets are unlocked when they reach level 7. Gadgets are items that unlock a special quirk. However, do note that you can use these quirks for a limited number of times per match,

Kenji's gadgets are mentioned below:

Dashi Dash: Kenji's normal attacks alternate between dash and slash attacks. When this gadget is activated, he only uses Dash attacks for the next 3 seconds.

Kenji's normal attacks alternate between dash and slash attacks. When this gadget is activated, he only uses Dash attacks for the next 3 seconds. Hosomaki Healing: When this gadget is activated, Kenji recovers 75% of the hitpoints lost in the last 3 seconds.

Brawlers can only equip one gadget at a time.

Star powers

Star powers, which unlock at level 9, can be applied to brawlers to activate their skills. These skills either remain active or are activated once you use their Super.

These are Kenji's star powers:

Studied The Blade : The slice range of Kenji's Super, Slashimi, is increased by 30%.

: The slice range of Kenji's Super, Slashimi, is increased by 30%. Nigiri Nemesis: If Kenji does not take any damage for five seconds, the next enemy attack will only do 10% of the damage.

Only a single star power can be applied at a time.

Trait

Brawlers also have passive abilities called Traits. Traits are not level-locked and are always active. Kenji's trait allows him to recover health whenever his attack damages an enemy.

