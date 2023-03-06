What happened to former EG pro Danny amidst the League of Legends mismanagement situation?

Kyle Sakamaki, also known as Danny, was a rising star in 2022 and previously played for League of Legends organization EG (Evil Geniuses). At just 19 years old, he was already a fan favorite and considered one of the most promising prospects to emerge from the LCS, with expectations of becoming one of the best NA ADCs in the coming years.

However, since EG defeated League of Legends organization TL (Team Liquid) in the bracket stage of the LCS 2022 Summer Split, Danny has not been a member of the starting lineup, despite the team qualifying for the 2022 Worlds. This has led to speculation surrounding Danny and EG, with fans questioning his absence and potential mismanagement or unfair treatment by senior executives in the organization.

Recently, disturbing information regarding Danny's condition and how EG handled it has surfaced on social media platforms, causing a stir in the League of Legends community.

Full details regarding former League of Legends pro Danny and EG's mismanagement

On September 6, Evil Geniuses announced that Danny would be taking a break from competitive play due to mental health issues. However, inside sources have since claimed that his health had been neglected to the point that he returned home malnourished.

Following Danny's departure, EG's CEO announced that the team would be recruiting a new ADC for the LCS 2023 Spring Split but that Danny would continue to be supported by the organization. This announcement has left the League of Legends community questioning why a talented player like Danny would not be starting and whether the organization was doing enough to support its players' mental and physical health.

Danny's situation during the LCS 2022 Spring & Summer Splits and MSI

Danny struggled with significant mental health issues and was eventually diagnosed as autistic, as his condition continued to worsen. Despite concerns about his well-being, his team, Evil Geniuses (EG), fought to keep him on board due to his potential as a rising star and his brand value.

However, during the 2022 MSI tournament in Korea, Danny's health deteriorated due to the intense schedule and lack of on-site support from the performance team. His isolation and declining performance throughout the regular season raised further concerns about his well-being, but senior management and executives showed little interest or engagement in providing better care for him.

Despite worries about his stability, the team felt he could go on, but his condition deteriorated during the match against TSM, and he was unable to participate due to mental stress.

Although aware of Danny's painful experience during the series against TL, the leadership advocated for him to play, which eventually led to his retirement.

Danny's situation after his return home

When the 19-year-old former League of Legends professional player came home, he had various medical difficulties and was severely underweight. The doctor advised hospitalization, but Danny preferred to heal at home because he believed that his symptoms were caused by spending time in an unpleasant atmosphere.

Danny's family was shocked by his deteriorating health as they had assumed he was doing fine throughout the year. After receiving treatment at home with his family for several months, Danny disappeared from the public eye, leading to a conflict between the LCS Players Association (LCSPA) and his family.

Additionally, EG was accused of trying to prevent Danny's family from contacting the players association. A coach at EG allegedly contacted Danny's family and urged them to seek assistance from the LCSPA as a last resort. EG reportedly fired the coach as a result, but it was later reported that the coach was not fired for this reason, and Riot's investigation found no evidence of EG's wrongdoing. However, a source claimed that the coach was afraid of being fired for disclosing the information to Danny's family, indicating a potentially concerning internal culture at EG.

arsh  NAmen @arshgoyal13



Read: With sources in and around EG's LCS staff, I've assembled a highly detailed timeline of the events and decisions that led to Danny's shocking retirement.Read: bit.ly/3Jeific With sources in and around EG's LCS staff, I've assembled a highly detailed timeline of the events and decisions that led to Danny's shocking retirement.Read: bit.ly/3Jeific https://t.co/11o651BI3P

Danny's latest statement addressed the claims and revealed his new role as an EG content creator.

Internal turmoil within EG and the cultural disconnect between their staff

According to insiders, the management leadership at EG lacks an understanding of gaming culture or the community.

In addition, it was reported that EG used one of its staff spots for the Chief Innovation Officer for the League of Legends 2022 MSI final instead of sending a single member of the socials or performance teams. The CIO was sent to work on partnership arrangements and other activities that required a senior staff person, as well as to take short videos and images of EG's MSI material.

To make matters worse, the CIO nearly immediately contracted COVID-19 upon arriving in Korea, which was not reported to the socials or performance personnel.

Another of Arsh Goyal's sources described a company party held in late 2022, just days after EG laid off 14 staff members due to the loss of their sponsorship with Monster Energy. According to this source, it was unsettling to witness the "executives in Seattle...laughing and smiling at the end-of-year celebration."

Community's reaction to Danny and the EG situation

After the information about Danny's situation was revealed, the League of Legends community was shocked and rallied to show support for the player. Danny has received an outpouring of love, empathy, and encouragement from the League of Legends content creation and esports community.

However, the community has also strongly criticized EG and the way the organization's higher management handled the situation. LS, a well-known League of Legends content creator and former C9 head coach, has raised doubts about EG's ability to recover from the scandal, stating that it has severely damaged the organization's reputation. He went on to draw parallels between EG's situation and that of G2, which faced criticism from the League of Legends community in the past due to its former founder, co-owner, and CEO Ocelote.

Poll : 0 votes