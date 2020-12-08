What does JP mean in GTA Online, and how does it work?

After going free for a limited time in May 2020 on the Epic Games Store, GTA Online has seen a massive influx of new players on the streets of Los Santos. When completing their early criminal endeavors, new players may have quickly come to the short-sighted conclusion that money is king.

Though that may be true, it is easy to lose track of other metrics that matter, RP and JP being two of them.

While RP or Reputation Points determine the player's level and subsequent weapons, paint jobs, and other unlocks, JP or Job Points have a different function entirely.

What is JP in GTA Online, and why do players need it?

Image via u/dazzathomas, reddit

When logging into GTA Online, most players would notice that their Job Points (will be referred to as JP from here on) will be sitting at 0.

JP, as the name suggests, are earned by players by completing jobs in GTA Online. They are rewarded after every job, be it a race, deathmatch, or mission.

Here's the detailed breakdown of points distribution in Races and Deathmatches:

1st place: 15 JP

2nd place: 12 JP

3rd place: 10 JP

4th place: 8 JP

5th place: 7 JP

6th place: 6 JP and so on

Note: MVPs get an additional JP for a total of 16 JP

For successfully completing missions, players get 15 JP, and those who complete the main task in a mission get an extra JP (16 JP).

To check one's JP, players need to simply check the expanded player list, which will be listed. The main purpose of JP is to serve as a metric for a player's effectiveness at jobs.

Players with the highest JP in a playlist get to resolve a tiebreaker with their vote of choice. And in a team event, the team with the highest combined JP gets the ruling.

Note: JP is not permanent. A player's JP is reset to 0 every time they either leave or swap sessions. Players will also always find their JP sitting at 0 every time they log into GTA Online.