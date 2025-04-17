What is Knockout Tour in Mario Kart World?

Knockout Tour in Mario Kart World is the newest game mode that was just shown off on April 17's Mario Kart World Direct, and it’s looking like one of the most intense we’ve seen in the series so far. If you thought regular races were tough, this one's about racing across a massive open world and not getting kicked out before the next checkpoint hits.
The idea’s simple: make it from one side of the map to the other, with several cut-off points along the way. You've got to be in the right position before each checkpoint, or you're out. Let's look more into it.
How does Knockout Tour in Mario Kart World work?
Knockout Tour in Mario Kart World has you racing across huge stretches of the world in the game. Each race has checkpoints set up at different parts of the map. Once you cross one, only a certain number of players make it through. If you’re behind the cut-off? You get knocked out right away. There are varied races like Golden Rally and Ice Rally, each taking you through totally different parts of the map.
So it’s not just about driving fast. You’ve got to keep ahead of the pack and deal with a bunch of random obstacles getting in your way. Some vehicles are shooting Bullet Bills, Hammer Bros. are chucking hammers at you, and there are all sorts of road hazards trying to mess up your run. The closer you get to the final leg, the crazier everything gets.
How is Knockout Tour in Mario Kart World different from Grand Prix?
While Knockout Tour in Mario Kart World is all about high-pressure elimination, Grand Prix is sticking to its roots, with a twist. You’ll still race four tracks per Cup (like Mushroom, Flower, and Star), but for the first time, you’re not just teleporting between races.
After you finish a course like Mario Bros. Circuit, the next race starts with you driving from there to Crown City. You've got to cover the ground between tracks. So even Grand Prix gets that open-world feel baked in.
And if you clear all the Grand Prix Cups, you’ll unlock a certain colourful course.
That's all for now in the Knockout Tour in Mario Kart World.
