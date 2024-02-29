What level should you be for Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is only a couple of months away, and fans are excited to get their hands on this epic expansion. Described by Elden Ring's director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, as one of the biggest expansions ever done for Souls game yet, Shadow of the Erdtree is set to be a great DLC. Pre-orders have been soaring at an all-time high with more and more people getting geared up to play.

Shadow of the Erdtree will take place in the mysterious Shadow Lands and will have the Tarnished follow in the footsteps of the demigod, Miquella. He is a powerful Empyrean demigod who was teased a lot in the base game but this will be the first time we will see him. Due to the challenging nature of Souls games, this article will cover what level you need to be before stepping into the Shadow of the Erdtree.

What level is best to start your journey in the Shadow Lands?

To access the DLC, you will have to defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood at Mohgwyn's Palace. To gain access to this location, you will have to complete White Mask Varre's questline up to the point where he gives you the Pureblood Knight's Medal, which you can use to access Mohgwhyn's Palace.

There are a significant number of steps before he gives you this key item and you will have to invade other players to progress his questline.

The Consecrated Snowfield houses all manner of danger to the Tarnished (image by FromSoftware)

The other way you can enter Mohgwyn's Palace is through the portal located in the Consecrated Snowfield. It was initially used by Mohg himself to infiltrate the Haligtree and kidnap Miquella. Coincidentally, you can also find one of his knights guarding the portal here.

The minimum level recommendation to fight Mohg here is Level 100 to Level 120 in new game and ideally, you should be leveling up your character for NG+ cycles. as well. The DLC will have a Sekiro-based progression system that doesn't explain much right now, but it is confirmed that Shadow of the Erdtree is going to be exceptionally challenging.

The DLC will require you to be at a base level of at least 150 for the new game. Defeating the final boss and then heading back to the DLC's start location will be the best way to ensure this. For NG+ players, it's best to get access to Leyndell before making your way to the Shadow of the Erdtree.

What's the best build to take into Shadow of the Erdtree?

With Shadow of the Erdtree almost upon us, more and more players are returning to Elden Ring to fine-tune their builds for the upcoming DLC. While meta weapons and spells can be game-breakingly powerful, it's always great to try out a thematic build for your character.

There are a ton of themes you can choose from, but my personal favorite is the Black Swordsman build. Utilizing the Uchigatana as the primary weapon, Black Flame incantations are used to add to your damage potential while keeping in line with the theme. These are some of the best spells in the game and are only limited by their effect duration and cast times.

Black Flame can sap the health of your enemies with each hit (image by FromSoftware)

Alongside the Uchigatana, you can use the Partisan spear to get a little more range with your attacks. You can also equip a shield to deal with enemies using ranged projectiles. The Ashes of War you can use for the Uchigatana are Sword Dance, which can cover a great distance, or the reliable Double Slash, both of which scale excellently with this build.

For the Partisan spear, you can apply the Black Flame Tornado Ash of War, which can be incredibly potent against a group of enemies looking to overwhelm you. The Black Swordsman is at a level of 201 and is currently in the third cycle of NG+ but still an effective damage dealer and a great build to start the expansion with. The character sheet for the Black Swordsman can be found below.

Character sheet - Black Swordsman (image by FromSoftware)

The above article covers the base level you need to be at before attempting to enter the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. There is still a lot of speculation on the difficulty of the expansion, but it's always good to be prepared. For more information about the DLC, check out the articles linked below.

