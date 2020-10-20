Enchantments are an important part of Minecraft as they offer a lot of different ways to enhance an aspect of the game. They become especially integral when players want to enter later game activities or just be more efficient overall.

Enchanting itself is more of a late game part of Minecraft due to the materials needed to create an enchanting table, the bookshelves around the enchanting table, and plenty of XP levels that are needed to complete the enchantments themselves. One enchantment that players might want to pay attention to is Smite.

What does Smite do in Minecraft?

(Image Credit: PCGamesN)

The Smite enchantment is fairly simple and is used as a damage buff. More specifically, Smite increases the damage done to undead mobs in Minecraft.

There are 5 levels to the Smite enchantment, and it can be applied to swords and axes only. Each subsequent level after the first level increases the damage by 2.5, which ends up giving a fairly hefty boost to damage against the undead mobs.

If a diamond sword is used as a base for the metrics, the weapon starts at a base damage of 8 on the bedrock edition. With Smite I, it moves up to 10.5 damage. With Smite V added to the sword, it does a total of 20.5 damage to the undead mobs.

There are a good amount of undead mobs in Minecraft, and it can be easy to forget which ones exactly are considered undead. The list of undead mobs is as follows:

Skeletons Zombies Zombie Villagers Husks Phantoms The Drowned Zoglins Wither Wither Skelerons Zombie Piglins Skeleton Horses Zombie Horses Strays

Clearly there are a ton of undead mobs that players are bound to encounter in a Minecraft playthrough, and that can make the Smite enchantment both highly valuable and convenient when moving around at night. Before players can apply Smite though, they need an enchanting set up.

To craft an enchanting table in Minecraft, players will need 4 blocks of obsidian, 2 diamonds and a book. With a little bit of mining, getting the enchanting table can happen fairly quickly.

Players will then need to place book shelves around the table, essentially as a wall. Each bookshelf, up to 15 bookshelves, increases the maximum enchanting level to 30.

Players will then need to use the XP and levels they get in the Minecraft world in order to apply enchantments like Smite to their supplies.