What does Smoldering Butterfly do in Elden Ring?

With players starting on their journey in Elden Ring, they are sure to come across numerous items throughout the world.

Sometimes, it is not so clear what an item is used for. One of these items, the Smoldering Butterfly, can be picked up by players and used later in crafting specific fire items during their journey. These items can be stacked up to 999 in their inventory and storage.

Using Smoldering Butterfly to make items in Elden Ring

Smoldering Butterfly is a crafting item found while out and about in the Lands Between. It primarily spawns by wildfires but can be found elsewhere as well.

Users can collect the Smoldering Butterfly and use it once they obtain a Crafting Kit to craft some fire items that require the Smoldering Butterfly as a component.

Items that can be crafted with Smoldering Butterfly

Gamers can make different fire-infused items using the Smoldering Butterfly (Image via Elden Ring)

The Smoldering Butterfly can make the following items from crafting:

Fire Grease

Fireproof Dried Liver

Drawstring Fire Grease

Firebone Arrow

Firebone Arrow (Fletched)

The items crafted from the Smoldering Butterfly will be related to fire, and users will be sure to find a use for these items during their journey. They should also keep in mind there is an enormous stack size of 999, and they can stockpile them for later if needed.

The crafting system will make the player's journey a little easier

There is no doubt that Elden Ring is a challenging game. Gamers are going to have to have their wits about them to succeed during the brutal battles that follow once they begin their quest.

However, the crafting system, a new addition, is there to aid players. They should not hesitate to craft the items they need, as it will make their lives a bit easier, if only for a moment.

Smoldering Butterfly can be found in many places, but fires are the best bet

Searching areas that have fires nearby, such as encampments, will ensure that players are able to more easily locate the Smoldering Butterfly (Image via Elden Ring)

While Smoldering Butterfly can be found on defeated enemies, the best place to look for them is going to be around fires in the area. If users are looking to gather as many as possible, they should go around the map and seek out as many fires as they can find and look for the Smoldering Butterflies there.

Following this method will lead to gamers having more than enough to craft their needed items.

