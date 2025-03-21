When does Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 start?

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is slated to start on March 25, 2025. Fans can download the update once it is deployed by the developers and live on the game client. Once the Split 1 phase ends, the dedicated battle pass will also expire alongside the events and challenges available in the game. Complete any pending activities in-game and secure the remaining rewards before the new update is released.

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is scheduled to bring a list of changes including a major overhaul to the Skirmisher class alongside some necessary weapon changes. The mid-season update is also going to introduce new events, game modes, and challenges for the community to experience and enjoy.

This article will highlight the start of Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 start date and time for all regions

The best way to check the start date for any in-game update is to check information from official sources. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact time when the patch will be deployed for the community.

Fortunately, we can take the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 1 Battle Pass timer as a reference and speculate that the new mid-season update will potentially launch on March 25, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 10:30 pm IST/ 5 pm UTC.

Here is an overview that fans can check for the Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 update timing across different regions:

Region Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) March 25, 2025, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT) March 25, 2025, at 11 am Central Time (CT) March 25, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET) March 25, 2025, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) March 25, 2025, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET) March 25, 2025, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) March 25, 2025, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) March 25, 2025, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) March 25, 2025, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST) March 26, 2025, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) March 26, 2025, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) March 26, 2025, at 6 am

The date and time may vary for every individual depending on their region.

Once the new update is live, you can go to your game client and download the necessary files. You can then boot up the game and check out all of the new content that will arrive in the Apex Legends Season 24 mid-seasonal update.

A fresh battle pass, new events, cosmetics, and challenges are some of the things that will draw everyone’s attention. Moreover, the devs are going to introduce a new universal melee item that will be associated with a milestone event.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Apex Legends to receive more information. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

