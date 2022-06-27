When did the first Call of Duty come out? Listing all games in order of release

In the first-person shooter genre, Call of Duty is one of the oldest and most successful franchises, with its games selling over an incredible 425 million copies as of June 2022.

They are third in line behind the Mario and Tetris games, making them the most popular shooter franchise of all time.

The first title, which was just called Call of Duty, was released on October 29, 2003. It was developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The title was initially available on PC but eventually made its way to Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and the macOS.

Since 2005 the IP has had an early franchise entry, and it’s currently sitting on a total of over 18 titles, with a number of spin-offs and re-releases in the form of Modern Warfare Remastered and Black Ops: Declassified.

Hence, it can get quite confusing for the more average fans of the franchise or those new to it to keep track of which title came when, which is why today’s list will look to compile all the released CoD titles from the very inception of the franchise.

All Call of Duty titles listed since 2003

1) Call of Duty (2003)

The original title entry started the series in World War II and featured both a campaign mode as well as a multiplayer. As mentioned, it was first released for the PC and eventually made its way to macOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, as well as the N-Gage.

Release date: Oct. 29, 2003

Oct. 29, 2003 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 4.5 million

2) Call of Duty 2 (2005)

From this franchise entry onwards, the games started to be released on consoles as well, alongside PC. It also marked the start of Activision’s practice of introducing one title in the franchise every year.

Release date: Oct. 25, 2005

Oct. 25, 2005 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 5.9 million

3) Call of Duty 3 (2006)

CoD 3 marked Treyarch’s first entry into the franchise, and while the game was set during World War II (the 1940s), the franchise took a thematic shift in the upcoming titles.

Release date: Nov. 7, 2006

Nov. 7, 2006 Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Sales: 7.2 million

4) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

Modern Warfare was the first incredibly successful entry in the franchise that took it to mainstream gaming. One of the key features of the title was how it featured modern-day combat, leaving behind the World War era that was prominent in previous games.

Release date: Nov. 6, 2007

Nov. 6, 2007 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 15.7 million

5) Call of Duty: World at War (2008)

Going back to the World War II setting once more, with World at War, the developers were able to top their game and introduce an incredibly successful Nazi Zombies mode, which was reiterated time and again in later titles.

Release date: Nov. 11, 2008

Nov. 11, 2008 Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Sales: 15.7 million

6) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Modern Warfare 2 was another breaking point for the franchise in terms of sales numbers, and the game was able to sell over 25 million copies over its lifespan. It was an incredible feat back in the day, and the title received a great deal of positive feedback from franchise veterans and new players alike.

Release date: Nov. 10, 2009

Nov. 10, 2009 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 25.02 million

7) Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

Black Ops was another highly successful entry, and the developers took the Zombie mode to an entirely new level by expanding on it and introducing certain campaign favorites like Frank Woods and Alex Mason.

Release date: Nov. 9, 2010

Nov. 9, 2010 Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Sales: 30.72 million

8) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

The final addition to the original Modern Warfare trilogy did rather well for itself, however, it did not introduce any groundbreaking features that would top the previous entries.

Release date: Nov. 8, 2011

Nov. 8, 2011 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: 30.71 million

9) Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012)

The most successful and highest-selling franchise entry of all time, Black Ops II, sold over 31 million copies because of its incredibly engaging campaign as well as multiplayer. It further expanded the Zombie mode and brought in a whole new set of features and mechanics.

Release date: Nov. 12, 2012

Nov. 12, 2012 Developer: Treyarch

Treyarch Sales: 31 million

10) Call of Duty: Ghosts (2013)

The stand-alone title named Ghost was the first in the franchise to introduce a dog that players could actively use. The dog was named Riley, and this feature was something that fans absolutely loved.

Release date: Nov. 5, 2013

Nov. 5, 2013 Developer: Infinity Ward, Neversoft, Raven Software

Infinity Ward, Neversoft, Raven Software Sales: 28.98 million

11) Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014)

Advanced Warfare introduced exosuits to the franchise, and the title emphasized aerial combat, allowing players to take a more traditional approach to the game. The suit allows one to jump in any direction they please, allowing for a unique experience that Sledgehammer Games could introduce with their first franchise entry.

Release date: Nov. 3, 2014

Nov. 3, 2014 Developer: Sledgehammer Games, High Moon Studios

Sledgehammer Games, High Moon Studios Sales: 21.76 million

12) Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015)

Black Ops III was when specialists became a thing in the franchise, and the game introduced characters, each possessing a certain set of abilities and personalities.

Release date: Nov. 6, 2015

Nov. 6, 2015 Developer: Treyarch, Beenox, Mercenary Technology

Treyarch, Beenox, Mercenary Technology Sales: 26.72 million

13) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (2016)

Infinite Warfare took the franchise to space, but it was not well-liked by the community, and many felt that relying on jetpacks again was not the direction the franchise should be looking to take.

Release Date: Nov. 4, 2016

Nov. 4, 2016 Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Beenox, Vicarious Visions

Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Beenox, Vicarious Visions Sales: 13.6 million

14) Call of Duty: WWII (2017)

With WWII, the developers did a much better job of reintroducing their roots to the franchise. It had a more favorable campaign experience than Infinite Warfare, but it was still criticized for its lack of originality.

Release date: Nov. 3, 2017

Nov. 3, 2017 Developer: Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software

Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software Sales: 19.82 million

15) CoD: Black Ops 4 and Blackout (2018)

The franchise will be entering the battle royale genre with this franchise entry alongside Black Ops 4. Blackout was Activision's way into the “last man standing” market, and they will now look to pivot future title entries into the genre.

Release date: Oct. 12, 2018

Oct. 12, 2018 Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox

Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox Sales: 14.3 million

16) Call of Duty: Mobile (2019)

CoD: Mobile has been a sensation in regions with a thirst for handheld gaming. It’s still as popular as ever with an esports scene that is growing and getting more profitable by the year.

Release date: Oct. 1, 2019

Oct. 1, 2019 Developer: TiMi Studio Group

TiMi Studio Group Sales: 500 million-plus downloads, over $1 billion in revenue

17) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot (2019)

Infinity Ward rebooted the Modern Warfare storyline and added new characters, as well as championed some of the more popular returning ones like Captain Price and Soap. The reboot saw a significant amount of popularity amongst fans and was able to sell over 30 million copies to this date.

Release date: Oct. 25, 2019

Oct. 25, 2019 Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios

Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios Sales: 30 million

18) Call of Duty: Warzone (2020)

Warzone has become a sort of a series flagship in recent years, and the very arena of Verdansk has grown to be incredibly popular and liked amongst fans. It is an exceptionally successful battle royale title that has seen over 100 million downloads in less than two years.

Release date: March 10, 2020

March 10, 2020 Developer: Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Toys For Bob

Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Toys For Bob Sales: Over 100 million downloads

19) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020)

Black Ops Cold War was a direct sequel to Black Ops 1 and was equally as successful. It brought back characters in the campaign mode, such as Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Jason Hudson, and provided them with a 1980s setting.

Release date: Nov. 13, 2020

Nov. 13, 2020 Developer: Treyarch, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware

Treyarch, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware Sales: 30 million

20) Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021)

Vanguard took players back to the World War II setting, however, it did not garner much popularity, and even Activision is yet to provide the community with a sales number for it. But the developers did acknowledge that the sales numbers for the title were much lower than what was expected.

Release date: Nov. 5, 2021

Nov. 5, 2021 Developer: Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware

Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, Raven Software, Beenox, High Moon Studios, Activision Shanghai, Demonware Sales: Unknown, but lower than expected

21) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot (2022)

The upcoming Modern Warfare 2 reboot is highly anticipated by fans and is something many have been looking forward to for some time now. The campaign will see the return of Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Simon “Ghost” Riley, and John “Soap” MacTavish. It will also feature revamped Gunsmith and AI systems.

Release date: Oct. 28, 2022

Oct. 28, 2022 Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Sales: TBD

22) CoD: Warzone 2 (2023)

Details are yet to be announced.

Do let us know your favorite CoD game in the comments section below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far