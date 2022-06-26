How to unlock the Shi No Numa Easter egg main quest in Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies

The fourth season of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone is live with new maps, weapons, items, and even Easter eggs. Season 4, called Mercenaries of Fortune, brings the classic Shi No Numa map (translated to Swamp of Death) to the Call of Duty Zombies game mode.

The update has brought a new main quest and a weapon called The Wunderwaffe DG-2 that is exclusive to this game mode. Shi No Numa has returned to the franchise 13 years after its original release in Call of Duty World at War.

The Swamp of Death game mode featuring the Shi No Numa map is Call of Duty Vanguard’s first round-based Zombies experience. Players will be required to survive waves of undead hordes while completing the main quest and objectives to win the game.

Players who don’t own Call of Duty Vanguard won't miss out on the Zombies horror experience as Activision has teased the return of the undead in Warzone on their Season 4 roadmap.

Step to complete Shi No Numa easter egg quest for Call of Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies

The latest Call of Duty Zombies game mode requires players to squad up and face Von List and his undead army. Players will need to uncover an ancient relic on Shi No Numa to cast Kortifex the Deathless out of Von List.

The main Easter egg objective involves building the wonder weapon, finding the relic, and finally uncovering a way to stop Kortifex’s invasion.

Some useful tips and strategies for Call of Duty Zombies “Swamp of Death” game mode

Build the Wunderwaffer DG-2 weapon early on in the match.

Prioritize objectives and quests.

Exchange Sacrificial Hearts in the Tome of Rituals and Altar of Covenants to upgrade abilities and artifacts.

Spend Essence to activate traps and mobility options, especially the Flogger Trap.

Always be mindful of traps during the final boss fight..

Step 1) Destroying the runes on the Monolith

The Doctor's Quarters contain two islets and the zombies could overwhelm Call of Duty players (Image via Activision)

The Doctor’s Quarters contains two islets with the larger one housing the Monolith which is crucial to the main quest. Players are required to destroy the runes on the Monolith by blowing up the Boom Schreiers, an exploding zombie variant that spawns around wave five.

Step 2) Collect the three Cypher wheels

Two of the three Cypher wheels in-game (Image via Activision)

Once the runes on the Monolith have been removed, players are required to gather three disc-looking relics called Cypher Wheels. They can be found at the Doctor’s Quarters, Dig Site, and Dormitory.

After collecting all three wheels, they must be placed on the monolith and arranged in a particular order; lined up to match the symbols. These symbols are unique to every game, but they spawn at the same three locations: Comm. Room, Dig Site, and Excavation Room.

Players need to spin the wheel and match the symbols at the 12 o’clock position. They need not worry about zombies while performing this action as they won’t be attacking the players.

Step 3) Build the Wunderwaffe DG-2 wonder gun

The Wunderwaffe DG-2 wonder weapon (Image via Activision)

The Shi No Numa map features a wonder weapon called the Wunderwaffe DG-2. At least one member of the team is required to equip this weapon to complete the quest.

To build the weapon, players need to follow these steps:

Collect the electrical fuse on a the table in the Comm. Room. Collect the weapon barrel located in the Fishing Hut on a shelf. Head to the Comm. Room and activate a radio, located in the room opposite to the where you collected the electrical fuse. Following this, players need to head outside the Comm. Room and place the barrel inside an electric panel and protect the Radio Tower from zombies. After that's been done, remove the barrel and repeat step 3. Go to the Storage Hut to the electric trap that will be directly behind a perk wall. Run and fix this trap several times until you notice fuses sparking on the Crafting Table. Next, head to the Main Hut and look for a large electric coil tower. Play till round 15 and charge this tower. This is done by luring Zaballa to spawn and perform her special move near the coil. The final step includes collecting the charged vacuum tube from the coil, and heading back to the Crafting Table on the Storage Hut. You will be able to craft the Wunderwaffe DG-12

After the weapon is built, team members are required to return to Doctor’s Quarters and interact with a special totem.

Step 4) Collect Essence in Doctor’s quarters

Players need to feed zombies souls to the Monolith (Image via Activision)

When every member of the team interacts with the totem, a blue beam will emerge out of the monolith and zombies will start spawning. The team is required to make sure the zombies are eliminated with the Wunderwaffe DG-2. Doing so will release a blue smoke and their Essence will be drawn towards the blue light stream.

This part of the quest is also time-based, so players need to keep that in mind and eliminate as many as possible.

To win the round securely, players should be in full health and need to be extra careful as the zombies will be harder to eliminate. Completing this mission will cause Saraxis’s Echo to spawn, who will then talk about the "mirror" that players must find in order to progress through the quest.

Step 5) Collecting the pieces of the mirror

Mirror-halves appear with a greenish glow (Image via Activision)

In the Flogger Courtyard, players will observe a red glow from the Zombie Blood Fountain, which is currently empty. They will be required to activate the Flogger trap and fill the fountain by leading zombies into the fountain. Once the fountain is filled, they need to drink from the fountain to get the Zombie Blood power-up.

Call of Duty players will then be required to look for a red orb located somewhere around the main hut. Once they interact with it, the orb will begin to move towards the supposed location of one-half of the mirror.

For the second half, after drinking the zombie blood, players need to head to War Room and check for an X mark on the map. After heading to the location, they will witness a glowing, floating piece of the mirror, and will have to shoot it to claim it.

Step 6) Energize the Podium

Activating the podium on Dig Site for the final battle (Image via Activision)

After collecting the mirror halves, players need to place them on the podium on the Dig Site. This will generate blue orbs depending on the number of players on the team. Upon interaction, it will levitate into the sky and move to a new location. They must then follow the orb and shoot it in the new area until it returns to the Dig Site.

Completing this step will lead to the final boss fight. It is advisable to have a full health pool and the Wunderwaffe DG-2 upgraded to the max as well as other perks and abilities. They can be upgraded using Essence and Sacrificial hearts.

Step 7) The final boss fight

Saraxis original and her Echo in-game (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty boss fight begins by interacting with the orbs, with Saraxis Echo reappearing and giving players the backstory on Saraxis and her origins. The fight begins with Saraxis performing moves similar to Zaballa before, and placing electric mines that are meant to harm the players. During this time, Saraxis is immune to attacks.

Like previous instances near the Monolith, zombies appear, but interestingly, some with blue smoke. Players need to use the Wunderwaffe DG-2 to electrify them and lead them to the podium. The podium will draw out the zombies’ souls and create an energy dome. Players are required to bring Echo to this location and bring her health to almost one-third, which will activate the next phase of the fight.

The Dig Site location where the final battle for Shi No Numa takes place (Image via Activision)

The next phases are similar, but the blue smoke will appear on different variants of zombies such as Boom-Schreiers and Sturmkriegers.

Call of Duty players will need to repeat the process from the previous stages until Echo’s health completely drops and she perishes. This will successfully complete the main Easter egg quest of Call of Duty's Swamp of Death on Shi No Numa. Upon interacting with the podium, players will be sufficiently rewarded for their efforts.

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone is called Mercenaries of Fortune, and was released on June 22, 2022 on all available platforms.

