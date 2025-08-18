  • home icon
When is the new operator Denari coming out in Rainbow Six Siege X?

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Aug 18, 2025 12:17 GMT
Everything you need to know about Denari in Rainbow Six Siege(Image via Ubisoft)
Everything you need to know about Denari in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Denari officially arrives in Rainbow Six Siege X on September 2, 2025. For players who don’t want to wait until launch, the Test Server opens on August 18, giving everyone a chance to experiment with him before the season goes live. Ubisoft is calling this season Operation High Stakes, the third season of Year 10. Alongside Denari, the update will also bring map reworks, balancing tweaks, and improvements to modes like Dual Front.

Rainbow Six Siege X new operator Denari: Everything you need to know

Denari is a Swiss three-speed defender who mixes mobility with utility. Unlike slow, anchor-style trap operators, Denari has the freedom to move around the map and still lock down areas with his gadget.

He’s been described as a defender for players who like creativity and aggression. If you enjoy how Kapkan punishes careless attackers or how Frost forces teams to check their steps, you’ll appreciate Denari’s playstyle. The difference is that his gadget works in a completely new way, adding more flexibility to how defenders can shape the battlefield.

Denari comes with two strong SMG options: the Scorpion EVO 3 A1 and the FMG-9. For secondaries, he gets the P226 Mk 25 and the brand-new Glaive-12 shotgun. On the gadget side, Denari can choose between a deployable shield or observation blockers, making him flexible depending on your team’s setup.

Denari’s unique gadget is the T.R.I.P. Connector. At the start of each round, he carries seven of them, which is more than most trap operators get.

The devices can be thrown onto surfaces and linked together as long as they’re within 20 meters and have line of sight. When connected, they form visible laser tripwires across doors, hallways, or even open spaces.

  • A solid line shows that the devices are connected.
  • A blinking line means they won’t link.

When attackers cross these lasers, they take damage and are slowed, making them much easier to pick off. This gadget opens the door to a ton of creative strategies. You can use it to protect bomb sites, slow down pushes or funnel attackers into traps where your team is waiting.

Operation High Stakes is shaping up to be one of the most interesting seasons of Year 10. Denari brings something fresh to the defender roster with his T.R.I.P. Connectors, and his loadout makes him both dangerous and adaptable.

If you’re planning to pick him up, my advice is to try him on the Test Server first. This will give you time to experiment with laser placements, practice shotgun angles, and figure out how to trap attackers most effectively. That way, once September rolls around, you’ll already know how to make the most out of Siege X’s newest defender.

